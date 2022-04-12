Anti-covid vaccine: ok at the fourth dose even for over 80, RSA guests and frail people in the 60-79 age range

The point about pathologies at risk and vaccination rules for the immunocompromised

With the Circular no. 0021209 of 08/04/2022 the Ministry of Health has made official instructions on the administration of the second booster dose (second booster) as part of the SARS-CoV-2 / COVID-19 vaccination campaign. The fourth dose is now recommended for all over 80s, guests in residential aged care facilities and all over 60s with frailty related to specific disease states.

We remind you that, according to the provisions of the Circular of the Ministry of Health 0013209 – 20/02/2022, from 1 March had already started there administration of the booster dose (after three primary vaccination doses) for immunocompromised adultsby pathology or therapy, including those who have undergone a solid organ transplant.

THE NEW RECOMMENDATIONS IN FORCE TODAY

The Circular of 8 April refers to a joint note from the Ministry of Health, CSS – Higher Council of Health, AIFA – Italian Medicines Agency and ISS – Higher Institute of Health. Taking into account the current epidemiological situation, given the joint note of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) of 6/04/2022 – reads – and acknowledged of the similar opinion of the AIFA CTS expressed on 5/04/2022 (attachment 1), with a view to further consolidation of the protection conferred by vaccines and in compliance with the principle of maximum precaution, it is recommended to administer one second booster dose (second booster) with mRNA vaccine, […] to people aged ≥ 80 years, to guests of residential facilities for the elderly and to people with high frailty motivated by concomitant / pre-existing pathologies (referred to in the table in annex 2) aged ≥60 years. The time interval to be respected is always that of at least 120 days after the first booster dose (booster).

Below is the aforementioned “table in attachment 2”, which lists the concomitant / pre-existing pathologies considered to cause frailty in relation to a possible Coronavirus infection:

Areas of pathology / condition Condition definition

Respiratory diseases – Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; – Respiratory diseases requiring oxygen therapy.

Cardio-circulatory diseases – Heart failure in advanced class (III – IV NYHA); – Post-cardiogenic shock patients.

Diabetes / other severe endocrinopathies – Type 1 diabetes; – Type 2 diabetes treated with at least 2 diabetes drugs or with complications; – Addison’s disease; – Panhypopituitarism.

Liver disease – Cirrhosis of the liver

Cerebrovascular diseases – Cerebral ischemic-hemorrhagic event with impairment of neurological and cognitive autonomy; – Stroke in 2020-21; – Stroke before 2020 with ranking ≥ 3.

Hemoglobinopathies – Thalassemia major; – Sickle cell anemia; – Other severe anemias.

Other – Cystic fibrosis; – Down syndrome; – Severe obesity (BMI> 35).

Disability (physical, sensory, intellectual and psychic) – Seriously disabled pursuant to law 104/1992 art. 3 paragraph 3







We remind you that, for all the subjects listed so far, the primary vaccination course is considered to consist of 3 dosestherefore the administration of the fourth dose should be considered equivalent to a booster dose.

At the moment, – specifies the document – the indication it does not apply to individuals who have contracted SARS-CoV-2 infection following the administration of the first booster dose.

The indications are already applicable from today, April 12, 2022, following the publication in the Official Gazette of the AIFA determination.

The joint note also contains updates of the information notes respectively of the Comirnaty vaccine (attachment 2) and of the Spikevax vaccine (attachment 3), edited by AIFA.

ADMINISTRATION OF THE BOOSTER DOSE TO IMMUNOCOMPROMISED SUBJECTS

As anticipated, with the Circular of 20 February the Ministry of Health issued the joint note, also signed by CSS, AIFA and ISS, which establishes that, with a view to further consolidation of vaccination coverage and in compliance with the principle of maximum precaution , to subjects with markedly impaired immune response, for causes related to the underlying disease or pharmacological treatments and to subjects undergoing solid organ transplantation, it is recommended to administer a dose of mRNA vaccine, as a booster a three-dose primary vaccination course (standard primary course plus additional dose at least 28 days after the last dose), provided that a minimum interval of at least 120 days has elapsed since the additional dose.

Following the publication in the Official Gazette of the AIFA note, from 1 March, as usual with different timescales, the regions have progressively equipped themselves to convene the interested parties. As usual, for more timely updates, we refer to our in-depth study “VACCINATION CAMPAIGNS REGION BY REGION”.