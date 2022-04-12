Anti Covid vaccine, reservations for the fourth dose are underway

The recall From today, in the Lombardy Region, it is possible to book the fourth dose of the anti Covid-19 vaccine (technically, the second booster dose).

After the publication of the Aifa determination in the Official Gazette, from today, Tuesday 12 April, it is possible to book the fourth dose (second booster booster dose) for the over 80s, the guests of residential facilities for the elderly and the over 60 with high frailty. The doses will start on Thursday 14 April and can be administered after at least 4 months (120 days) from the third dose (first booster dose) and, at the moment, it is not indicated for subjects who have contracted Sars-CoV-2 infection. following the administration of the first booster dose.

650,000 Lombards involved

There are 519,710 Lombard people aged 80 or over who can be vaccinated according to the schedule established by the Ministry.. The vaccination of this audience is guaranteed by 35 vaccination hubs distributed throughout the region, 370 participating pharmacies and 6 cooperatives of general practitioners. Also involved in this phase of the vaccination campaign are 58,000 RSA guests and 70,231 citizens with high frailty motivated by concomitant / pre-existing pathologies aged 60 or over.

Among highly frail citizens, those who have been vaccinated with the third dose within the health facilities that treat them may already be contacted for the administration of the fourth dose by their specialist reference center.. Alternatively, they can book for vaccination at one of the Lombard vaccination hubs, by accessing the regional booking platform. In this case, on the day of the appointment, the patient must present suitable health documentation certifying one of the health conditions indicated in the ministerial circular and vaccination certificates relating to previous administrations.

