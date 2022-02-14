Anti-Covid vaccines, Italy extends patents and makes a huge gift to multinationals

Italy, with a decision of the Italian Patent and Trademark Office (UIBM), which depends on the Ministry of Economic Development headed by the Minister Giancarlo Giorgettihas extended the duration of some patents related to vaccines AstraZeneca, Pfizer And Modern for a further period of monopoly that goes from three and a half to five years old and in addition to the twenty years already established by the TRIPs agreements on intellectual property defined within the World Trade Organization. This was discovered and reported by Lorenzo Cassiassociate professor in Economics at the Sorbonne, the University of Paris 1 and was presented at “37e2”, the health program of Radio Popolare (from 4.05 min.)

All this happens while over 100 countries, thousands of associations, hundreds of Nobel laureates and former heads of state, in addition to Pope francescothey ask to suspend vaccine patents for three years for Covid. Pfizer has announced in recent days that it has achieved revenues of 81 billion dollars in 2021, almost double compared to 2020.

Read Also “Unequal distribution of vaccines? In Africa and Latin America 120 companies ready to produce billions of doses ”. But the EU opposes the liberalization of patents

Each drug is covered by dozens or more product or process patents; patents that protect discoveries and prevent others from using them, some of these patents may have been filed several years earlier and sometimes block access to methods that have proven effective in different fields

To do an example: imagine taking the Autostrada del Sole from Milan to Rome; there are various toll booths in Lodi, Piacenza, Bologna, Florence etc. through which it is mandatory to pass; if those toll booths are closed you stop, otherwise you can continue to the next closed toll booth, approaching your destination, from there on you will need to find other roads. If, on the other hand, the toll booths are all closed, the driver remains at the starting point and must find a completely alternative route.

Says prof. Cashiers:

“The two extension certificates granted by UIBM they have no economic reason having the companies producing the patents made profits that are amply sufficient to repay the investments and benefited from an exceptional procedure in terms of timing and methods.

I focus on the patent Curevac which concerns the MRNA method and which involves Pfizer and Moderna. This is a patent from 2002 and therefore would expire in 2022 while was extended until 2027. Curevac has applied in various European states for a protection supplement based on the authorization obtained for the Pfizer and Moderna drugs. Until now, only Italy, Germany and Switzerland have granted it, while France has refused it and other countries have not yet given an answer. The UIBM therefore led the way by giving a positive answer first.

In addition to economic issues and issues of humanitarian and political opportunity, there are at least two technical anomalies.

Before: without the accelerated procedure granted by EMA, the European Medicines Agency and from which companies have benefited, the patent would probably be expired and it would not have been possible to obtain the extension: in fact, one of the pre-requisites is that the patent is still outstanding. Here, too, it would have been better to be more cautious than to answer in less than a month.

Second: this is a very broad patent for coverage (besides vaccines, tissue regeneration is mentioned as a possible application) and is not necessarily linked to the active ingredient contained in authorized vaccines. At least this is the interpretation of the Inpi, French patent office, which with this argument refused to grant the 5-year supplement. They simply applied an ordinary practice: studied the patent and said that he was not entitled to the protection supplement ”.

Blocking a 2002 patent for a further five years means reduce the search possibilities, making a huge gift to the multinationals of the drug, as explained by prof. Silvio Garattini. Furthermore, if in the next few years a vaccine or a drug using this patent is produced in Italy, it cannot be used until 2027.

The Ministry of Economic Development replied to Radio Popolare first trying to remove all responsibility by downloading everything on Aifa, the Italian Medicines Agency, then arguing that it is a matter of ordinary practice and that Italy did not behave differently from what other countries did. But as explained by prof. Cassi the reality is quite different.

The granting of the temporal extension of the patent took place on March 18, 2021 a few days before the Italian parliament passed a resolution in which it asked the government to support the temporary suspension of patents. Not only did the government totally ignore this resolution, but we do not know that it communicated the further extension granted to parliament.

It is difficult to think that such a decision took place without the knowledge of the Ministers of Economic Development and Health and of the Prime Minister himself. I ask the Italian government for explanations. Such extensions must be removed, in the overriding interest of health, research and the public economy.