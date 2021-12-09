Health

Anti-depressants and cocaine, the cure doesn’t work like this

1 minute read

Vivacity, humanization, relationship, bonds, care, desires, pain, drugs, ideology, discomfort, depression, health, subject. object, training, resources, reform, block, lonely, crisis, people, invisible, words, dignity, abandoned, family, gray. And again: awareness, manifesto, lack, personal, reciprocity, privatization, community, autonomy, dialogue, sharing, 180, Basaglia, prejudices, rights, constructive criticism, accessibility, restraint, stigma, adolescence, accomplices. Here they are, the keywords, which I noted at the presentation of a manifesto to promote mental health reform.

A need that can no longer be postponed ”, argue the promoters of the initiative Sarantis Thanopulos, president of the Italian Psychoanalytic Society (Spi), Angelo Barbato (Mario Negri Institute), Antonello D’Elia (president of Democratic Psychiatry), Pierluigi Politi (Full Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Pavia), Fabrizio Starace (president of the Italian Society of Psychiatric Epidemiology). To demonstrate this, just some data indicated last Saturday, during the conference organized to present the first draft of the document.

Well 2.5 million Italians take anti-depressant drugs. Then there are those who use cocaine to feel better and only 12 per cent of specialist health services in Italy do not practice restraint. Even high-profile families experience dramatic situations, as underlined by the president of the institute of philosophical studies in Naples, Massimiliano Marotta, who spoke with many operators in the sector, joined by the deputy and former undersecretary Sandra Zampa, and Ernestina Martone on behalf of of a struggle committee ready to point out the hidden problems and the need to involve the frail and their relatives in the process of reviewing treatments and methods. In short, a change that passes through community paths, less drugs and more attention.

