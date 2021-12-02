anti-fraud checks and new rules

New rules and tightening of controls to combat fraud. The clarifications of the Revenue Agency arrive on the building bonuses, with a new circular. The main changes concern two documents necessary to take advantage of the 110% superbonus: the compliance visa and the asseveration of price congruity, mandatory (albeit in different ways) also for facades bonuses, restructuring bonuses, eco-bonuses and seismabonus.

Some technical specifications, before shedding light on the new rules. The compliance visa is the document drawn up by a qualified professional necessary to verify the regularity of the declarations and documentation produced to obtain the 110% superbonus. In short, with the visa, the conditions that give the right to deduction are certified. It is issued after the electronic transmission of all documents and represents the congruence between what is used and what is required by law. The technical certification, on the other hand, is the document to be attached to the superbonus request when the file is sent electronically to Enea (the National Agency for New Technologies, Energy and Sustainable Economic Development). It is issued by a qualified technician (a surveyor, an engineer or an architect) and demonstrates possession of all the technical requirements to access the bonus and the appropriateness of the expenses incurred.

The new rules for the 110% super bonus

The first change concerns the requirement of a compliance visa. The document for the superbonus, which is also necessary if the incentive is used as a deduction in the declaration (and no longer, therefore, only in the case of the option for the transfer of credit or the discount on the invoice), is not mandatory if the return is presented directly by the taxpayer through the use of the pre-filled return prepared by the Revenue Agency (form 730 or income form), or through the withholding agent who provides tax assistance (form 730).

The extension of the compliance visa obligation, with very few exceptions, specifies the Revenue Agency, applies to invoices issued and related payments made from 12 November 2021, the date of entry into force of the decree law on “measures urgent for the fight against fraud in the sector of tax and economic benefits “. This temporal criterion is valid for natural persons (including arts and professions exhibitors) and non-commercial entities to which the cash criterion applies, but also, explains the circular, for sole proprietorships, companies and commercial entities to which it applies. the criterion of competence.

For all other building bonuses other than the superbonus, however, the new certification is only necessary in the event of a credit transfer or discount on the invoice. The attestation must refer to works that have at least begun, and certifies the appropriateness of the expenditure incurred in consideration of the type of work (in essence, compliance with the maximum costs. Two clarifications on the communication phase of the documents:

the obligation to affix the compliance visa and the attestation of the adequacy of expenses applies to communications transmitted electronically to the Revenue Agency starting from 12 November 2021;

communications sent by 11 November 2021, for which the Agency has issued a regular acceptance receipt, are not subject to the new regulations, therefore affixing the approval of conformity and the attestation of the adequacy of the expenses are not required .

Furthermore, the obligation to affix the approval of conformity and certification does not apply to taxpayers who, before 12 November 2021 in relation to an invoice from a supplier, have fulfilled the relative payment against them and exercised the option for the transfer, through the stipulation of agreements between the transferor and the transferee, or for the discount on the invoice, by means of the relative annotation, even if they have not yet notified the Agency.

The checks on the superbonus

And we come to the chapter of controls. In the circular issued after the government’s anti-fraud decree, the Revenue Agency clarified that the controls on building bonuses will be both ex ante and ex post, before and after the submission of the application to access the tax benefit. Within five working days from the sending of the notices of the options for the discount or for the assignment of credits, the Agency may suspend, for a period not exceeding thirty days, the effects of these communications if a certain risk profile should emerge.

Consequently, the expiration period envisaged for the use of the credit is extended for a period equal to that of the suspension of the effects of the communication itself (no more than thirty days). In addition to these upstream checks, in order to avoid the circulation of undue credits, the Agency will carry out checks and investigations afterwards, in accordance with the provisions of the law. The hope is that anti-fraud checks can represent greater protection for all those involved, and not an additional load of obligations that would hinder the use of the facilities.