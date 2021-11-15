Business
anti-fraud decree adds new mandatory documents
The anti-fraud decree has cracked down on “scams” and misconduct in terms of building bonuses, to prevent the usual “crafty ones” from circumventing the legislation and ensuring non-existent concessions for jobs that have never been carried out or increased credits by inflating the cost of the work .
The building bonuses and the Super bonus 110% in fact, they have been extended by 3 years (the Superbonus until 2025) in the face of greater controls. In fact, one year after the launch of the two options for the transfer of credit and discount on the invoice, fraudulent operations for about 800 million euros which the decree intends to remedy have surfaced.