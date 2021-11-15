anti-fraud decree adds new mandatory documents

The building bonuses and the Super bonus 110% in fact, they have been extended by 3 years (the Superbonus until 2025) in the face of greater controls. In fact, one year after the launch of the two options for the transfer of credit and discount on the invoice, fraudulent operations for about 800 million euros which the decree intends to remedy have surfaced.

The anti-fraud decree has cracked down on “scams” and misconduct in terms of building bonuses, to prevent the usual “crafty ones” from circumventing the legislation and ensuring non-existent concessions for jobs that have never been carried out or increased credits by inflating the cost of the work .

Conformity visa and sworn translations

The crackdown also concerns the documentation to be presented for access to building bonuses, in particular the mandatory nature of certain documents:

the compliance visa issued by qualified technicians who certify the existence of the conditions that give the right to the deduction;

issued by qualified technicians who certify the existence of the conditions that give the right to the deduction; sworn certification which certifies the technical requirements and the appropriateness of expenses.

In practice, these documents will always be mandatory for building bonuses (renovation, energy requalification, anti-seismic, installation of photovoltaic systems, charging stations for electric vehicles) in the case of using the discount options on the invoice and the assignment of credit.

As regards the 100% Superbonus, however, the two documents were already mandatory in the case of the discount on the invoice and the assignment of the credit and now they will be so also in the event that the income tax deduction is carried out in the declaration (except in the case in which use the withholding agent because in this case it is the Revenue Agency that does the checks).

Maximum prices for works

Among the measures envisaged by the anti-fraud decree there is a sort of “price list” to avoid an excessive increase in the cost of building renovation and redevelopment works.

This is a form of control over the adequacy of the prices charged for the works, which must refer to the parameters established by the decree of the Ministry of Economic Development of 6 August 2020 and not exceed the ceilings that will be established by decree of the Minister of Ecological Transition, by approve the anti-fraud decree within 30 days of the publication in the Official Gazette.

Revenue Agency: application block for 30 days

And always awaiting greater visibility on the new parameters, the Revenue Agency announced the “temporary suspension” of the platform for 30 days to present the application relating to the transfer of credit and the discount on the invoice.