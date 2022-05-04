anti-inflammatories and antivirals to treat yourself at home- Corriere.it

from Laura Cuppini

With mass vaccinations, the focus has shifted from therapies in the hospital to those to be administered at home with the aim of minimizing hospitalizations

With the Omicron variant (and related sub-lineages) at 100% sequencing in Italy and a stable number of positives and hospitalized (respectively 1 million and 200 thousand and just over 10 thousand, between ordinary wards and intensive care units), the proportion of patients remains significant. with mild infections that are treated at home, thanks to vaccines. What drugs can be used today?



For the asymptomatic or paucisymptomatic, the vast majority of positives, treatment is based on paracetamol or NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs), indicated in case of fever or pain. Some studies show that anti-inflammatories can reduce hospitalizations, but the results are not yet conclusive. With mass vaccinations, the focus has shifted from therapies in the hospital to those to be administered at home, with the aim of minimizing hospitalizations so as not to clog hospitals leaving non-Covid patients behind, which was dramatically evident in over two years of pandemic. Those who risk serious illness, for previous pathologies (such as diabetes or obesity) or for immunocompromise (cancer patients, transplant patients) or even simply for advanced age, can be a candidate for drugs built specifically on Sars-CoV-2: antivirals and antibodies monoclonal. The former work by blocking the replication of the virus, while the monoclonals provide the patient with an immediately active defensive barrier. Neither have a prophylactic effect: to prevent infection, and even more severe disease, vaccines are needed.

Do the new drugs also work against BA.2, a largely dominant Omicron sub-variant (86.6% of sequences according to the Higher Institute of Health)?



The antivirals used in Italy (remdesivir, molnupiravir, nirmatrelvir / ritonavir) have maintained their effectiveness against the new strains, provided that the administration takes place within 5-7 days from the onset of symptoms. Molnupiravir (Veklury), the first oral drug approved by regulatory agencies, works by causing errors in viral RNA replication, clarifies Giuseppe Remuzzi, director of the Mario Negri Institute of Pharmacological Research and renowned professor of Nephrology at the University of Milan -: his effectiveness in studies was 30%. The best results are the combined nirmatrelvir / ritonavir (Paxlovid) which acts on the viral polymerase, a highly conserved area both in Sars-CoV-2 and in many other coronaviruses. Remdesivir the only one of the three antivirals that cannot be taken at home, but only intravenously in the hospital.

What about monoclonal antibodies?



They proved useful until Delta arrived, much less with Omicron. The only exception represented by sotrovimab, which however would seem unable to counter BA.2. The research goes on: in a work published on New England Journal of Medicine the promising results of a mix of two monoclonal antibodies produced by AstraZeneca are illustrated – adds Remuzzi -. Furthermore, studies are underway on drugs already known that could block the protease responsible for the entry of the Spike protein into cells: camostat mesylate and bromhexine. They are for further investigation.

The Medicines Agency has given primary care physicians the option to prescribe oral antivirals for Covid. Which patients are eligible?



Antivirals are reserved for non-hospitalized subjects who do not require oxygen therapy, but at risk of aggravation due to the coexistence of risk factors. These are medicines to be used carefully – he points out Patrizia Rovere-Querini, immunologist and head of the Covid-19 hot spot at the San Raffaele Turro Hospital in Milan -: Paxlovid for example can interact with very popular drugs such as anticoagulants, antiarrhythmics, cortisone and statins. Also contraindicated in cases of renal or hepatic impairment. A possible alternative remdesivir.