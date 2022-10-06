Anti-inflammatory diet: what it consists of, benefits and how to take it

You may have already tried the diet anti-inflammatory, without knowing it. After all, it is the simplest of diets for those who know the principles of healthy nutrition. Basically, this regimen is modeled after true Mediterranean dietthat is, the one theorized by Ancel Keys, which is predominantly vegetable, although with some special tricks that —as its name indicates— serve to prevent and cure inflammation.

We must specify that when we speak of inflammation, we refer to those processes by which the body defends itself against bacteria, viruses or other internal and external agents —such as stress— that cause transient and eventually chronic discomfort. There are many examples, from intestinal disorders trivial to gastritis, but also colitis or osteoarthritis. In the most serious cases, especially if the discomfort is chronic, it is essential consult an expert, which usually starts with calorie restriction, which already helps reduce inflammation. But, to prevent, it is still useful to know the principles of anti-inflammatory dietbecause it includes abundant healthy foods and the benefits are evident in spite of everything.

What not to eat (or reduce)

Meet the anti-inflammatory diet! PhotoAlto/Sigrid Olsson/Getty Images

The basic rules of anti-inflammatory dietas mentioned above, are the same as those of the Mediterranean diet: eat the right thing, in a varied and balanced way. What we do or don’t put on our plates does the rest, just the same.

In a anti-inflammatory dietIn the first place, all those foods rich in sugars and trans fats that are the main responsible for inflammation should be avoided or, at least, drastically reduced, that is, ultra-processed foods, such as sausages, packaged foods of all kinds — since the snacks to prepared dishes—as well as all those foods and drinks with empty calories, that is, they have a large amount of calories, but no nutrients, the examples are many, from white sugar to wine and alcohol in general, going through sugary juices, soft drinks, sweets and much more.

What does the microbiota have to do with it?

In fact, it is precisely the foods that, in addition to causing spikes in blood glucose, fat accumulation and, therefore, also cholesterol, are the cause of inflammation of the intestinal tract: what scientists call “dibiosis”, that is, a microbiota imbalance, the composition of the bacteria that populate our intestines. In fact, the health of our immune system depends on its balance and, therefore, our ability to respond to internal or external aggression.

What to eat on an anti-inflammatory diet

The foods that do not cause inflammation they are, in fact, the same ones that are considered “a balm” for the microbiota, which nourish it in a positive way, thus favoring the balance of the bacterial flora.

What are these foods?

For example, fish, rich in Omega 3that is, in good fats. The richest is blue fish. In addition, choosing this also means making a sustainable food choice.