anti-inflammatory effect that reduces mortality and hospitalizations

THE medications antidepressants would be powerful allies against the Covid-19. Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors or SSRIs are showing that they can protect at least in part against the more serious consequences of SARS-CoV-2 infection, such as mortality and hospitalization. This was revealed by the data of two large international studies just published on Jama Network Open and The Lancet Global Health, analyzed in these hours by the experts gathered for the XXIII virtual national congress of the Italian Society of NeuroPsicoPharmacology. The studies mainly investigated effects of two active ingredients, fluoxetine and fluvoxetineand both have been shown to reduce mortality in patients with depression and Covid-19 by up to 28%fluvoxetine has even been tested as anti-Covid therapy in infected patients but without psychiatric pathologyshowing a 30% decrease in the risk of hospital admissions.

The secret of these antidepressants may lie in theirs anti-inflammatory ability: the use of SSRIs is associated with a significant decrease in both cerebral and peripheral inflammatory markers e this could prevent the onset of the cytokine storm which is associated with a more severe course of infection. Additionally, some antidepressants might also exist direct antiviral effects.

«These data are important first of all because people with depression should be considered frail subjectsif infected with SARS-CoV-2 – he explains Claudio Mencaccico-president of the Italian Society of NeuroPsicoPharmacology and emeritus director of neuroscience and mental health at the ASST Fatebenefratelli-Sacco in Milan. “Very encouraging data that could be explained by the anti-inflammatory effect that has been shown for SSRIs“ comments Matteo Balestrierico-president of the Italian Society of NeuroPsicoPharmacology and full professor of Psychiatry at the University of Udine.

The picture: mental pathologies are growing

“The current pandemic has not remained alone, but has triggered others, its spread has become a set of pandemic pathologies not only health but also social, economic, psychological, models of life, use of culture and human relationships», This was the premise of the congress of the Italian Society of NeuroPsicoPharmacology which ended yesterday.

The aggregation of Covid-19 infection with one of the non-communicable diseases (diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular, mental health) on a background of social and economic inequality has aggravated the negative effects of each pathology. The Covid-19 pandemic has amplified the impact on another epidemic that has been going on for years like the growth of mental illnesses, depression, anxiety, sleep disorders. “There are many socio-environmental factors that contribute to this increase: stigmatization, social exclusion, poverty, social isolation. All factors that have affected mental health and other pathologies such as cardiovascular ones, where in the next few years, in parallel with an increase in depression of up to 20%, an increase in cardiovascular disorders is also expected.», Continues the analysis entrusted to Claudio Mencacci and Matteo Balestrieri.

“There emotional pandemic has taken from the beginning to bite more and more, depression, anxiety, sleep disturbances, fears, uncertainty, resentment, emotions that have grown in intensity to lead to clinically significant and severe disorders. Scientific research has made unexpected leaps with new vaccines and immunology with numerous possible applications in other fields, first of all oncology, but also in the field of neuroscience, studies on neuropsychiatric sequelae, one in three post-covids received a diagnosis of a neuropsychiatric disorder within six months of the diseasethey are leading towards interesting studies and treatments of cognitive disorders», We read again in the inaugural address.

“The consumption of psychotropic drugs, supplements, complementary therapies have grown in double digits and new drugs are on the way to treat depression, anxiety, psychosis, bipolar disorder, and cognitive impairment. The vaccination campaign is allowing the overcoming of the syndemic storm and the return to a new normal … that after the stormThey conclude.