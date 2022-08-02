Anti-octopus preliminary trial falls behind schedule

Santo Domingo, DR.

The inhibition of Judge Deiby Timoteo Peguero, of the Seventh Investigating Court of the National District, delays the hearing of the preliminary trial against Alexis Medina Sánchez and the others involved in the network that was dismantled in the Anti-Octopus Operation.

The file with the magistrate’s inhibition will be sent to the Coordinating Office of the Investigating Courts of this jurisdiction, Kenya Romero, who must decide whether to ratify Peguero or, on the contrary, appoint another judge to hear the case.

The judge made the decision to refrain from knowing the process, alleging that he knew that the process followed one of those involved in the Antipulpo case.

Wait decide inhibition

On his side, the head of the Specialized Prosecution Office for Administrative Corruption (Pepca), Wilson Camacho, said that he hoped that Judge Peguero’s inhibition would be decided as soon as possible.

He argued that as soon as the magistrate’s inhibition is decided, the public ministry is ready to present the formal accusation in the case of the Anti-Octopus Operation.

“We hope that this process is already channeled and assumes a rhythm that allows us to leave the preliminary hearing,” Camacho said.

Auto to open trial

Likewise, the judge issued an order to open a trial against María Isabel Torres Castellanos, also involved in the Antipulpo case, who was separated from the process of the other defendants in the corruption network.

The magistrate ordered, through knowledge of the preliminary trial, that this citizen respond in the merits trial on the facts that are imputed to her.

At the hearing, the Pepca prosecutors asked the court to send the accused to a substantive trial, while the defendant’s lawyer, Francisco Manzano, had asked to reject the request to open the trial and consequently an order not be issued. there is room in your favour.

Torres Castellanos, in the accusation of the Public Ministry, is linked to the company Editorama SRL, one of the companies that was allegedly used by the network to illegally steal money.

Imprisonment and periodic presentation

On the other hand, the judge ordered preventive detention and periodic presentation against the married couple Carlos Martín Monte de Oca and Paola Mercedes Molina Suazo, who were released in the Antipulpo case.

The magistrate ordered Monte de Oca to serve preventive detention in the Najayo prison, while Molina Suazo, who is postpartum, has regular presentation and is prevented from leaving the country.

At the hearing, the Public Ministry had asked the court to issue preventive detention against Monte de Oca and house arrest against Molina Suazo, who worked with the campaign team of former PLD presidential candidate Gonzalo Castillo.

The couple.

Doris García, who assumes the defense of Molina Suazo, had asked the court together with the defense of Monte de Oca, to reject the request for preventive detention and house arrest, due to periodic presentation, the payment of an economic guarantee and an exit impediment. In the first hearing where the married couple was declared in absentia by the judge, two hours after the decision, the decision was lifted, after which they appeared in court with the promise to attend the next hearing.