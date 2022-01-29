Antibiotic resistance: more deadly than malaria

We can safely give up the future tense verbs: antibiotic resistance is already today one of the main threats to global health. In 2019, super bacterial infections, untreatable with available drugs, were the direct cause of 1.27 million documented deaths, 3,500 deaths a day worldwide. An analysis published in Lancet which took into consideration the medical reports of 471 million people in 204 countries, examining deaths linked to 23 different pathogens and the results of 88 different associations between antibiotics and bacteria. The report (Global Research on AntiMicrobial resistance, GRAM), coordinated by the University of Washington, is the most comprehensive ever carried out so far, after many studies on a local scale or focused on a few pathogens. For areas with low data coverage, reliable estimates have been produced based on the performance of that region.

Sad record. Considering only the deaths directly attributable to antibiotic resistance – that is, those that once could have been eradicated with antibiotics that have now become ineffective – the advance of superbugs is already more lethal than AIDS and malaria. In 2019, the HIV virus was responsible for 680,000 deaths, the mosquito-borne parasitosis of 627,000. In practice we are struggling with another pandemic insidious that is talked about too little, which could soon make common conditions such as septicemia or pneumonia incurable.

But the toll could be far more serious. It is estimated that 4.95 million deaths associated with antibiotic resistance, i.e. those of patients with other diseases and also affected by superbug infections, were 4.95 million in 2019. We do not know how many of these patients would still be alive had they not been infected. while they were being treated for other reasons: if we had had effective antibiotics to treat them, some might have been saved. Including these deaths, antibiotic resistance becomes the third leading cause of death in the world, after cardiac ischemia (the antechamber of heart attack) and stroke.

Where and who. Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia are the areas most affected by this health emergency, directly responsible for 24 and 22 deaths per 100,000 respectively. In high-income countries, antibiotic resistance is instead the direct cause of 13 deaths per 100,000 and associated with 56 deaths per 100,000. While these incurable infections are dangerous at any age, one in 5 losses worldwide are children under the age of 5.

Fewer antibiotics and more toilet. In more than 70% of cases, superbacterial related deaths were caused by acquired resistance against class I antibiotics beta-lactams, such as penicillins and cephalosporins, widely prescribed in hospitals. And if for rich countries running for cover means prescribing fewer useless antibiotics (and using less of them in intensive farms), for those with medium-low income it is primarily a question of investing in basic resources to contain infections. If there were clean running water, adequate sanitation and essential sanitation measures in health care facilities, the spread of resistant bacteria could be limited or avoided.