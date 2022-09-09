“Antibiotics are for treating bacterial infections, not viruses or fungi.

Treatment should be taken as directed by the doctor.

The specialist was emphatic in her call, which seeks to avoid further resistance to antibiotics. Photo: Montage of the Journal of Medicine and Public Health, photo of Dr. Torres supplied.

The infectologist Wanda Torresrejected the indiscriminate and unnecessary consumption of antibiotics at any age, since these medicines they create resistance in the body, making infections harder to work with.

First of all, the doctor made it clear that the antibiotics they are for bacteria, not for viruses and fungi. “The abuse of antibiotics It has happened since its inception. For example, for COVID-19, there were people who took an antibiotic and the only thing it causes is resistance, so that when you really need it, it won’t help you at all, ”he said.

He assured that specialists must delve into diagnoses, and admits that the use of diagnostic tests to determine the medical prescription is becoming more and more frequent. “In order to discern, there are many tests to be able to prescribe an antibiotic. From the time children are born, they can be prescribed antibioticsat any age you can use antibiotics”, he explained.

That is why we are trying -I continue- so that not all infections are treated with antibiotics, since not all are due to bacteria, some are due to viruses or fungi. So if you don’t need the antibiotic, it’s not prescribed.

About the treatment, the specialist was emphatic that the patient must comply with what the doctor stipulated, likewise, self-medication is not the way to treat either. “It may happen that if you have to take it twice a day and miss one of the two doses, you have to continue it until it’s over, the important thing is to finish the treatment and not over-medicate,” she explained.

Rejected the practice of sharing medicinesand emphasized that the only thing this causes is that the body knows the medicine and the immune system recognizes it, lowering its guard and then it will not respond.

He also referred to the resistance of bacteria to antibioticsa fact that is proven was produced by the abuse of the consumption of these medicines when it is not necessary.

“The superbugs appeared due to the abuse of antibioticseven some of the antibiotics of new generations can counteract these infections”, he sentenced, which is why he stressed that the consumption of these medicines It must be under the discretion of the doctors.

