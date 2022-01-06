Antibodies increase by 5 times

The first results of a study dedicated to the fourth dose of Covid vaccine, which was found to be effective and safe, arrive from Israel. Net increase in antibodies.

On December 27, a pioneering study was launched in Israel to evaluate theeffectiveness and the safety from the fourth dose from Covid vaccine, which will involve a total of six thousand people. The inoculation is done at least four months from the third dose, when there is a more significant drop in antibodies. The first part of the Israeli investigation focused on approx 150 health workers of Sheba Medical Center in Tel HaShomer who had low antibodies after administration of the first recall or booster; the preliminary results, one week after inoculation, not only indicate a significant increase – by as much as five times – in neutralizing antibodies directed against the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, but also that the second recall is safe, showing a profile of tolerability in line with that of previous doses. Some Israeli scientists had suggested that a series of administrations at such a short distance from each other might strain the body and even weaken the immune system, moreover not all experts are in favor of the fourth dose if not preceded by in-depth analyzes.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced the preliminary results of the study during a visit to the Sheba Medical Center, the largest hospital in the Middle Eastern state and considered one of the best hospitals in the world (in 2020 it was ranked ninth in a ranking by Newsweek). “A week after the fourth dose is given, we know with a higher degree of certainty that it is safe,” Bennet said at a press conference. “The second news – continued the prime minister -, we know that a week after the administration of a fourth dose there is a fivefold increase in the number of antibodies in the vaccinated person”. “This most likely means a significant increase in protection against infection, hospitalization and (severe) symptoms,” concluded Bennet, noting that the research institute will soon publish the survey results.

Israel has been a pioneer in Covid vaccination since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to a special agreement with Pfizer for the distribution of mRNA vaccine “Comirnaty”, Developed with the German biotechnology company BioNTech. The new fourth dose study, however, will also evaluate the heterologous vaccination with the Spikevax from Modern, also based on messenger RNA technology, that is, lipid nanoparticles that contain the genetic information of protein S or Spike of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus to push our body to produce it. Several studies have shown that the combination of the two vaccines guarantees greater efficacy, so a small fraction of the people involved in the study will receive Spikevax.

Although the studies have just started, Israel has already authorized the administration of the fourth dose to certain categories of the population: healthcare professionals, over 60 And immunosuppressed patients / fragile. It is the first country in the world to have done so and it is not excluded that others may soon follow. The goal is to contain the spread of Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) super transmissible, responsible for a significant surge in infections. Over 14,000 Israeli citizens have already received the second recall and more than 50,000 are already booked. The fourth dose 4 months after the third, however, could remain authorized only for the categories most at risk of developing the severe form of COVID-19; in fact, in the event that the reduced morbidity of the Omicron variant and should no new, more aggressive variants emerge, the anti Covid vaccination could become annual like the one againstinfluence, to do at the gates of autumn (i respiratory viruses benefit from the cold). Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) continues to reiterate the importance of distributing vaccines to the rest of the world before thinking about recalls in rich countries; only if we are all immunized can we truly prevent the emergence of new variants and definitively overcome this pandemic.