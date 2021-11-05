Antica Pizzeria da Michele, Neapolitan excellence in the world: second office in Dubai

Antica Pizzeria da Michele: a new office has also been inaugurated in Dubai (where Neapolitan pizza is enjoying great success).

151 years of tasty beauty and not hear them, on the contrary. Since 1870 the Antica Pizzeria da Michele is one of the longest-lived symbols of a long tradition of master pizza makers in the heart of the center of Naples.

A tradition recognized worldwide. After the recent opening in Salerno, the historic pizzeria of the Condurro family has also opened a second branch in Dubai, in front of the tallest Ferris wheel in the world, where the Pizza it is highly appreciated.

With the claim “bigger, tastier and even more Neapolitan” (“Bigger, tastier and even more Neapolitan”), the place rises on the most important waterfront of the city, in a location on two floors and with two terraces.

“At the moment Dubai is a cornerstone of world business, as evidenced by its being the seat of such an important international Expo – explains to “Il Mattino” Alessandro Condurro, CEO of L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele in the world -. Furthermore, also with regard to the first office, it was among the first to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. Own this newfound ‘normality’ allows our franchisees to move forward and expand further“.

Daniela Condurro also underlines that “Dubai has welcomed the first location very well, many love Michele’s pizza. Every day we get photos of women and men who imitate the now famous image of Julia Roberts in “Eat, Pray, Love”. We like this possibility: to be present in many different places, apparently distant in terms of customs and traditions, with a constant eye on the parent company in Naples“.

Photo: Facebook page “L’Antica Pizzeria Da Michele”