Antica Pizzeria da Michele opens another branch in Dubai

Antica Pizzeria da Michele opens its second office in Dubai, the twenty-second in the world of MITW, Thursday 4 November, one week after the inauguration of Salerno. With the claim ‘bigger, tastier and even more Neapolitan’ – in Italian ‘bigger, tastier and even more Neapolitan’ -, the second branch in Dubai of the Antica Pizzeria da Michele immediately shows its peculiarities. In a two-storey location, with two terraces, it stands on the most important waterfront of the city, in front of the tallest Ferris wheel in the world.

The details

“At the moment Dubai is a cornerstone of world business, as demonstrated by its being the site of such an important international Expo – he explains Alessandro Condurro, CEO of L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele in the world -. Furthermore, also with regard to the first office, it was among the first to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. Precisely this newfound ‘normality’ allows our franchisees to go forward and expand further “. “Dubai has welcomed the first location very well, many love Michele’s pizza – continues Daniela Condurro, CEO of the Antica Pizzeria da Michele in the world-. Every day we get photos of women and men who imitate the now famous image of Julia Roberts in “Eat, Pray, Love”. We like this possibility: to be present in many different places, apparently distant in terms of customs and traditions, with a constant eye on the parent company in Naples ”. The new pizzeria has a very modern design, which blends well with the photos of the Naples office and references to tradition, with symbols such as Vesuvius and bingo revisited in a contemporary key.