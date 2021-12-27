“Anticipate the official date to December” – Corriere.it

from Rossella Puppet

Gabriel Meghnagi, president of Confcommercio Associative Networks: “Yes to a sales start date that is the same for everyone, but it must be brought forward to December 27th as in Europe”

There official date is January 5, 2022. The unofficial ones, on the other hand, are different (depending on the sales channels). Winter sales on the one hand (in Lombardy they will last until March 5th) e “Unique opportunities”, “opportunities not to be missed” or “attention to the most loyal customers” on the other. The latter have already started before Christmas or with the feast of Santo Stefano.

From newsletters to social networks 7 am yesterday: “Rinascente anticipates discounts from 26/12 to 4/01 in Milan and online with Rinascentecard up to 50 percent”. It is the first message of the day. Others will follow. But not only in the form of telephone text messages. Now the most used means of communication to inform consumers of the advance of the reductions are newsletters, animated whatsapp and Instagram (among the most used social networks for sponsorships).

A reference date But does it still make sense to set a fixed date for the start of sales and discounts? “Yes, absolutely, otherwise the large groups would” eat “the small exhibitors – he replies Gabriel Meghnagi, president of Confcommercio Associative Networks -. They are not, However, agree that the reference date is the day before Epiphany, it makes no sense. The sales should start on December 27 because, for the right to rest, I would leave all the shops closed in Santo Stefano. This is also the case in France, Spain, Germany, England, I don’t understand Italian obstinacy: yesterday, walking through the center, only in Corso Buenos Aires, 30 out of 260 shops were open and crowded. Even more out of place is certainly the date of the summer sales scheduled for the month of July, it would be much more logical to bring it forward at least to mid-June ».

From “white weekends” to “family days” The tricks to sell at lower costs and take out the goods in the warehouse are more and more imaginative: from the “white weekend” (aftermath of the American “black Friday”) to the “family days” in presence or virtual. Not just private sales (today you don’t even have to be on the list to participate, you can enter anyway), but real events with refreshments and shopping. They all become “unmissable” opportunities to indulge in a few small wishes: buy that object or that item of clothing that we have observed for a long time in the window or on the online shop waiting for the discount percentage to make the fateful click or swipe the credit card.

Versatile wardrobe “One of the style lessons we’ve learned in the past two years of the pandemic is that the cloakroom must be paidle – says Meghnagi -. The watchword is to reinvent yourself throughout the year ». It is valid for a major investment (a pair of designer shoes or a tailored coat), as well as for low-cost shopping. Videocall-proof blouses, cardigans or earrings, light clothes to wear in winter with boots and in summer with sandals, as well as classic outerwear that will survive multiple seasons. Is exactly “Spend better thanks to targeted shopping” or “buy according to your (and new) needs” are some examples of texts used in newsletters sent to customers to entice them to buy ahead of time. Let the (discounted) sale begin.

