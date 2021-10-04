anticipated the release of the thriller with Hugh Jackman

Initially scheduled for the August 27, the release of the new sci-fi thriller “Reminescence”Was brought forward by a week: it will arrive in cinemas and exclusively on the platform HBOMax the August 20, 2021.

The written and directed film Lisa Joy, which he has already worked for HBO as co-creator and executive producer of “Westworld-Where everything is allowed“, Will be his feature film directorial debut. In the cast we recognize the Hollywood stars Hugh Jackman And Rebecca Ferguson, which we have already seen next to each other in “The Gratest Showman”(The former as entertainer PT Barnum and the latter as the nightingale soprano Jenny Lind).

“Reminiscence” Teaser Trailer

“Reminiscence”: a thriller with a hint of sci-fi

The setting throws us into a dystopian future: one You love me whose face has been transformed by global warming, ending up halfway below sea level. Here Nicolas “Nick” Bannister (Hugh Jackman) is a private investigator who follows the trail of the memories and offers its customers the opportunity to relive significant moments buried in their past.

One of his clients, But it is (Rebecca Feerguson), suddenly disappears and Bannister finds himself uncovering a violent plot. To find out more we should embark on that journey to a place and a time in which we have already been, to reach which, as Jackman suggests in the trailer, we only have to follow his voice.

Debora Troiani

