Anticoagulant therapy for life?: it depends on the cause

The antiphospholipid syndrome (APS) has been one of the topics that have been addressed this Friday in the I Multidisciplinary Symposium on Systemic Autoimmune Diseases, which is being developed in Madrid. Different experts in this field have raised and debated the newest antibodies, as well as their treatment and their impact on pregnancy.

Antonio Serrano Hernandeza specialist in the Immunology Service at Hospital Universitario 12 de Octubre (Madrid), has addressed the clinical relevance of antiphospholipid antibodies not included in the FAS criteria. An aspect on which there are more and more studies but for which it has been established that its approach can only be based on solid essays.

However, the expert has highlighted that like the usual antiphospholipid antibodies, these also represent a patient risk and, therefore, has highlighted the importance of continuing to investigate them, just as new diagnostic techniques have appeared for their treatment.

Maria Jose Cuadrado Lozanofrom the Rheumatology Service at the University Clinic of Navarra (Madrid), spoke for his part about the treatment of antiphospholipid syndrome and the need or not to continue with a anticoagulation therapy forever.

The decision to continue lifelong anticoagulation therapy will depend on whether the source can be identified.

Given this assumption, the specialist has initially raised the different scenarios that can occur. In this sense, she has pointed out the venous and arterial thrombosis. Different conditions but for which “perhaps” the same indications can be followed, although there is more evidence for the first.

Thus, he highlighted that in a venous thrombosis in which source cannot be identifiedThe treatments are for life. A conclusion that changes if there is an identified cause, such as decision making. contraceptives, and if the factors are favorable for the patient. So it could be discarded.

Ultimately, it has concluded that, in a personal capacity, she “would not remove anticoagulation” in unprovoked or non-attributable thrombosis, although there are other treatments that can be used.

While, Angel Robles Marhuendafrom the Internal Medicine Service at Hospital Universitario La Paz (Madrid), has focused on antiphospholipids during the gestation. A stage where you must have special care in diagnosis that each patient can raise, especially when it appears “dark”.

In this sense, he has detailed that according to the characteristics of the pregnanttaking into account aspects such as age, you can opt for different treatments such as heparin, aspirin or hydroxychloroquine.