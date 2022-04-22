Antidepressants may not improve general well-being in depressed people

NEW YORK, USA/ AGENCY (UPI) — People who use medications intended to treat depression long-term see no improvement in their overall physical and mental well-being compared to those who avoid taking antidepressants, a study published Wednesday found.

Participants with depression treated with prescription drugs had similar scores on the short-form health survey as those not taking the drugs, both at the start of the study and up to two years later, data published Wednesday by PLOS One showed.

At the start of the study, the more than 10 million people treated with antidepressants included had average scores of 41 on the mental component and 44 on the physical component, the researchers said.

After two years of treatment, their average scores were 42 and 43, respectively, according to the researchers.

For the 7.5 million people with depression in the study who did not receive prescription medication for the disorder, the average scores on the mental and physical components were 43 and 46, the data showed.

After two years, their scores were 45 on both components, the researchers said.

“We found that the change in health-related quality of life was comparable or similar between patients using antidepressant medications and those not using them,” study co-author Omar A. Almohammed told UPI in an email. .

“However, we are not saying that [estos medicamentos] are not useful at all; [esta medida] it’s just one of many measures intended to assess health outcomes,” said Almohammed, an assistant professor of clinical pharmacy at King Saud University in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

About 21 million adults in the United States have had at least one episode of major depressive disorder, or depression, in their lives, estimates the National Institute of Mental Health.

Depression is a mood disorder that causes feelings of sadness that persist for two or more weeks, affecting a person’s ability to manage daily activities, according to the institute.

For this study, Almohammed and colleagues reviewed data on short-form health survey scores for 17.5 million adults in the United States diagnosed and treated for depression between 2005 and 2015.

Components of the short-form health survey that assess mental health and physical health, respectively, as well as health-related quality of life, are rated on a scale of 0 to 100, according to the researchers.

On average, adults in the United States tend to score around 50 on each component, the researchers said.

More than 10 million of the included patients were treated with prescription antidepressant medications, while the rest received other care, including counseling.

Based on the average scores between both sets of participants, the change in quality of life seen among those who took antidepressants for two years was not significantly different from those who did not take the drugs, according to the researchers.

However, the researchers caution against people with depression discontinuing their medications based on these findings, they said.

“We still recommend that you continue to use your antidepressant medications, but you may want to ask your health care providers to give you other medications. [opciones]Almohammed said.

“It is possible that these patients had some improvement in other clinical outcome measures” as a result of prescription drug treatment, he said.