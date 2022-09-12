Antigua and Barbuda plans to hold a referendum on the role of Carlos III as head of state

11 September 2022

The prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda announced that the Caribbean country could hold a referendum to decide whether to become a presidential republic, which would remove the newly proclaimed King Charles III from being its head of state.

Gaston Brown He commented that the vote would be scheduled for three years from now and added that it does not imply an “act of hostility” against the British crown.

The politician made the comments after confirming the new monarch as sovereign of the Antillean nation.

Browne added that he intended to present the referendum if it was re-elected next year.

Although he hopes to win that election – his party has 15 of the 17 seats in the House of Representatives – he admitted that there has not been an overwhelming demand among citizens to change the political system.

“I think most people haven’t even bothered to think about it,” Browne told ITVNews.

The death of Elizabeth II revives the debate

Australia previously ruled out a similar vote within the next four years.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has reignited the debate about Australia’s monarchy, and the Prime Minister Anthony Albaneseelected in May, is a Republican.

But he ruled out a consultation on the issue in his first term and told the television station SkyNews that “the most important questions about our constitution are not for now.”

“This is a time when we share in the pain so many Australians feel, showing our deep respect and admiration for the queen’s contribution to Australia,” Albanese said.

In addition to the United Kingdom, King Charles III serves as head of state in 14 countries: Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Grenada, Jamaica, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Solomon Islands and Tuvalu.

But many countries are reconsidering the role of the monarchy, and Browne said becoming a republic would mark the “final step in coming full circle from independence to becoming a truly sovereign nation.”

Last year, Barbados swore in its first president after the country’s parliament removed the queen as head of state.

Dame Sandra Mason, 72, the island’s governor-general since 2018, was named the nation’s president-elect following a vote in parliament.

And in Jamaica, the ruling Labor Party says its aim is to hold a referendum on the form of government.

