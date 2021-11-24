Antitrust discovers the “cartel”. Fine for Amazon and Apple

A few days before Black Friday, the Italian Antitrust has pinched Amazon and Apple with a total fine close to 200 million. The sanction, which comes after an investigation launched in July 2020, concerns an agreement between the two US giants that cuts off unaffiliated merchants from sales by restricting competition, in this case to just 20 operators. All this, with direct consequences on prices and therefore on consumers.

In detail, the Authority sanctioned Amazon for 68.7 million and Apple for 134.5 million. The agreement concluded in the dock would have allowed the sale of products with the well-known Apple brand only to authorized dealers. Excluding, however, all those independent retailers who would have liked to sell products purchased in bulk through the popular Amazon channel, and therefore at a different price. To fully understand the mechanism, it should be remembered that there are three types of resellers: those authorized by Apple, supplied directly by the big company led by Tim Cook or by wholesale distributors; those authorized by Apple Premium, specialized shops that also provide assistance to customers, supplied by Cupertino or wholesalers; and unauthorized persons who legally sell Apple products by buying them from wholesale distributors.

«In the investigation – explains the note – the desire to introduce a purely quantitative restriction on the number of retailers was ascertained, allowing only Amazon and certain subjects, identified in a discriminatory way, to operate on Amazon.it. The terms of the agreement also restricted cross-border sales, as retailers were discriminated against on a geographic basis. The restrictions of the agreement have affected the level of discounts offered by third parties on Amazon.it, decreasing their size “.

The restrictiveness of these conducts was confirmed by the fact that Amazon.it represents the place of electronic commerce where at least 70% of purchases of consumer electronics products in Italy are made. The Antitrust provision, welcomed as a victory for consumers, was returned to the sender by the same companies. In particular, Amazon said it “deeply disagrees with the decision of the Agcm. The sanction imposed is disproportionate and unjustified, we will appeal ». The big e-commerce founded by Jeff Bezos then ruled out taking advantage of the exclusion of sales partners from the store, “because our business model is based on their success,” he explained. The two giants are the largest Italian digital stores: Amazon, through the sites amazon.it and amazon.com, had a turnover of 1.16 billion in Italy; while Apple is the second operator with 287 million.