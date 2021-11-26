Antitrust, fine of 20 million to Google and Apple for the commercial use of user data – Corriere.it

L’Competition and market authority closed two investigations against Google Ireland and of Apple Distribution International, sanctioning the two companies for 10 million euros, which is the maximum required by current legislation.

The Antitrust has ascertained for both two violations of the Consumer Code, one for lack of information and another for aggressive practices related to the acquisition and use of consumer data for commercial purposes.

The substance: the two companies do not enable users to make free and informed decisions about the fate of their data, which are the basis of Google’s business model (online advertising is worth 53 of the $ 65 billion in revenue in the third quarter of 2021 ) and support that of Apple (sale of products, content and services).

Google, writes the Guarantor, bases its economic activity on the offer of a wide range of products and services connected to the Internet – which include technologies for online advertising, research tools, cloud computing, software and hardware – also based on user profiling and carried out thanks to their data.

Apple collects, profiles and uses user data for commercial purposes through the use of its devices and services. Without proceeding with any transfer of data to third parties – an aspect that is emphasized for marketing purposes, the Cupertino house directly exploits the economic value through a promotional activity to increase the sale of its own products and / or those of third parties through its commercial platforms App Store, iTunes Store and Apple Books.

Therefore: the Authority considered that there is a consumption relationship between the users and the two operators, even in the absence of a monetary outlay, whose consideration represented by the data that they transfer using the services of Google and Apple. The Authority found that both Google and Apple they did not provide clear and immediate information on the acquisition and use of user data for commercial purposes.

According to the investigation, Google is in the phase of account creation, essential for the use of all the services offered, both during theuse of services themselves, omits relevant information that the consumer needs to consciously decide to accept that the company collects and uses their personal information for commercial purposes.

Apple, both in the stage of cApple ID reaction, both on the occasion ofaccess to Apple Stores (App Store, iTunes Store and Apple Books), does not immediately and explicitly provide the user with any indication on the collection and use of his data for commercial purposes, emphasizing only that the collection of data is necessary to improve the experience of the consumer and use of services.

With the second practice, the Authority explains that it has ascertained that the two companies have implemented one aggressive practice: When creating the account, Google pre-sets the user’s acceptance of the transfer and / or use of their data for commercial purposes. This pre-activation allows the transfer and use of data by Google, once they are generated, without the need for other steps in which the user can from time to time confirm or change the choice pre-set by the ‘agency.

In the case of Apple, on the other hand, the promotional activity is based on a method of acquiring consent to the use of user data for commercial purposes without providing the consumer with the possibility of a prior and express choice about sharing their data. This Apple-crafted acquisition architecture it does not make it possible to exercise one’s will on the use of their data for commercial purposes. Therefore, the consumer is conditioned in the choice of consumption and undergoes the transfer of personal information, which Apple may have for its own promotional purposes carried out in different ways.

For Apple the second fine within a week: on Tuesday the Antitrust sanctioned it for 134.5 million euros for limiting the ability to sell its products on Amazon.

With a note from a spokesperson sent to Courier service, Google disagrees with the Authority’s decision and we will appeal. We follow fair and transparent practices to provide our users with useful services, as well as provide clear information on their use. We offer individuals the ability to manage their information with simple tools, including to limit the use of personal data, and we work hard to fully comply with consumer protection regulations.

Even Apple to appeal: We believe the Authority’s opinion is wrong and will appeal the decision. Apple has been committed to protecting the privacy of our users for a long time, and we work very hard to design products and features that protect data. We give all users an industry-leading level of transparency and control, so they can choose what information to share, and how it is used.



