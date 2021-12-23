Antitrust fines Unieuro, Mediaworld, Leroy Merlin and Monclick for 10.9 million – Corriere.it

The Competition and Market Authority fined Mediaworld, Leroy Merlin, Unieuro and the subsidiary Monclick for a total of 10.9 million euros. The Antitrust Authority thus concluded the three proceedings initiated against the companies, whose investigations made it possible to ascertain that the four companies have engaged in some misconduct in e-commerce activities, especially in the period of health emergency.

Two unfair business practices The Antitrust has identified two unfair commercial practices : The first – the note reads – relates to the criticalities relating to the moment of the offer of products on the Internet site, the other to the malfunctions recorded after the online purchase. In particular, the following have been traced back to the first practice: the dissemination of inaccurate and misleading information on the actual availability of products sold online and on the relative prices; the dissemination of inaccurate and misleading information regarding delivery times; with reference to the purchase process, the debit of the payment or the blocking of the ceiling before the conclusion of the contract; the unilateral cancellation of orders from numerous consumers.



The delayed or non-delivery of products purchased and regularly paid for by consumers have been brought back to the second practice – continues the note from the Competition and Market Authority; misleading information on the status of shipments; delays and obstacles in relation to the exercise of consumer reimbursement rights; the omission or inadequate after-sales assistance with respect to the numerous requests from consumers: in particular, during the pandemic period, many customer care activities were suspended; delays and obstacles to the exercise of consumers’ right of withdrawal and reimbursement.

The sanctions According to the Antitrust, therefore, the conduct implemented by the sanctioned companies can be qualified as deceptive and aggressive , because they are likely to unduly influence consumers at the time of purchase or in the exercise of their contractual rights. Unieuro received a fine of € 4 million, Mediamarket of € 3.6 million, Leroy Merlin of € 3 million and Monclick of € 300 thousand. The four companies must inform the Authority, within 60 days, of the initiatives to be taken to overcome the critical elements highlighted in the measures adopted.

For a correct e-commerce The intervention of the Antitrust is part of a broader trend, aimed at ensuring the correct and balanced development of e-commerce, characterized by the depersonalization of the purchase relationship and by the position of inevitable information asymmetry in which the consumer finds himself – reads the note -. According to the Authority, in this area it is even more necessary to ensure the correctness of commercial relations, through a clear and complete representation of the characteristics of the offers that are advertised and the consequent contractual obligation and consumer rights, to allow a fully informed commercial choice at first. in order to purchase and then to execute the contractual relationship. These rights take on particular relevance due to the state of emergency due to the spread of Covid-19, a period in which containment measures were adopted which resulted in significant restrictions on the freedom of movement of people and on retail commercial activities, prompting many consumers to turn to to the online channel.

