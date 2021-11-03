Antitrust: Moby-Tirrenia sanction goes from 29 million to 1 million – Sardinia

The Competition and Market Authority reduced by 97% the sanction imposed on the companies of the shipping companies Moby Spa and Compagnia italiana di Navigazione Spa (Tirrenia), of the Onorato group, in February 2018 at the conclusion of the proceeding for abuse of position dominant in freight transport to and from Sardinia. This was announced by the Onorato group itself, in a note, specifying that the fine goes from 29.2 million to 1 million.

The “cut” was determined by the decisions of the Lazio TAR, in 2019, and of the Council of State, in April 2021, after the appeals presented by Moby and Cin. “While reiterating its disagreement with the conclusions formulated by the Agcm at the outcome of the preliminary phase at the basis of the entire procedure and largely ‘dismantled’ by the aforementioned judgments of the Tar and Council of State – reads the note again – act with satisfaction of the new determination of the sanction in terms that demonstrate, once again, the absolute illegitimacy and abnormality of the previous Agcom decision “.