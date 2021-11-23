Antitrust sanctions Amazon and Apple for 200 million

“The investigation – explains the Antitrust – made it possible to ascertain that certain contractual clauses of an agreement signed on October 31, 2018 which prohibited official and unofficial resellers of Apple and Beats products from using Amazon.it, allowing the sale of Apple and Beats products in this marketplace only to Amazon and certain individuals chosen individually and in a discriminatory way – they violate art. 101 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union “.

In fact, the investigation established the intention to introduce a purely quantitative restriction on the number of retailers, allowing only Amazon and certain subjects, identified in a discriminatory way, to operate on Amazon.it. The terms of the agreement restricted cross-border sales, as retailers were discriminated against on a geographic basis. The restrictions of the agreement have affected the level of discounts offered by third parties on Amazon.it, decreasing their size. The restrictiveness of such conduct appears confirmed by the fact that Amazon.it represents the place of electronic commerce where at least 70% of purchases of consumer electronics products in Italy are made, of which at least 40% are represented by retailers who use Amazon. as a brokerage platform.

It therefore appears essential that the application of competition rules ensure a level playing field for all retailers who use marketplaces as an increasingly important place for carrying out their commercial activity, especially in today’s context, avoiding the implementation of discriminatory behaviors that restrict competition. In this perspective, the Authority’s decision recognizes, in line with the jurisprudence of the EU Court of Justice, the need for distribution systems, in order to be compatible with competition rules, to be based on qualitative criteria, not discriminatory and applied equally to all potential resellers.

Apple: “We will appeal” “We work hard to create the best products in the world that deliver a great user experience. To ensure the safety of our customers and the integrity of the products they buy, it is important that customers know they are purchasing genuine products. originals offer an inferior experience and can often be dangerous. To ensure that our customers purchase genuine products, we work closely with our reseller partners and have dedicated teams of experts around the world who work with law enforcement, customs and distributors to ensure that only original Apple products are sold. We respect the Italian Antitrust Authority but we believe we have done nothing wrong and intend to appeal. “

Amazon: “Unjustified and disproportionate penalty” Amazon also explained its position in a note. “We deeply disagree with the decision and intend to appeal. The sanction imposed is disproportionate and unjustified.”

“We reject the Agcm’s considerations that Amazon benefits from the exclusion of sales partners from the store, as our business model is based on their success. Thanks to the agreement with Apple, Italian customers can find the latest Apple products. and Beats on ours

store, benefiting from a catalog that has more than doubled, with better offers and faster shipping “.