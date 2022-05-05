Antiviral medicine to treat COVID





The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the use of Paxlovid for adults at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19, as well as for patients 12 years of age and older at high risk for COVID-19. 19.

A long list of diseases can put someone at high risk, including heart disease, kidney disease, obesity, and diabetes. Age is another factor that increases the chances of complications from a coronavirus infection. More than 70% of COVID-19 deaths in the United States have occurred among people 65 and older, according to federal data.

Bottom line: If you have a chronic illness that puts you at risk for severe illness from COVID-19 and you become infected with the virus, talk to your primary care doctor about Paxlovid right away. Adults 60 and older who don’t have any underlying disease should do the same, based on the population studied in the drug’s clinical trials, says Dr. Kristin Mondy, chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at the Dell College of Medicine in University of Texas.

Your symptoms don’t have to be severe

A common misconception is that you need to have severe symptoms to be a good candidate for Paxlovid, but that’s not the case, experts say.

You probably won’t need the treatment if you’re asymptomatic, Rupp says. “I would certainly be liberal with my definition of symptomatic,” she adds. If COVID-19 is causing fatigue, low-grade fever, or aches and pains, contact your doctor.

“I wouldn’t wait until the point where I’m short of breath and think I need to be hospitalized. Because at that point, you’ve missed the opportunity,” says Rupp.

Therefore, it is important to act quickly. The medication works best when started right away or at least within five days of the onset of symptoms. “You don’t have to sit at home waiting three or four days and then rush in before the deadline is up,” says Rupp. If you start treatment early, “we’re going to be able to turn things around a little easier.”

Because time is of the essence, a quick diagnosis is key. Mondy suggests having a large number of rapid tests on hand; You can order free tests at covidtests.gov or get free tests at participating pharmacies with your Medicare card. That way, if you sneeze, wheeze, or feel sick, you can get a quick test for an infection. If you have a negative result but your symptoms persist, get another rapid test the next day or get a more sensitive PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test at a health clinic or testing center. The processing time to obtain the results of a PCR test is usually one or two days.

“What I recommend to family and friends is that if you have COVID, you should consult with your health care provider and do that evaluation with them. Many more people qualify and would benefit [de Paxlovid] than I think they think,” Jha said.

Please note that some medications cannot be combined with Paxlovid

Paxlovid has been shown to be very effective in keeping vulnerable people out of hospital, but there are some risks associated with the drug, including a number of potential drug interactions. “And of course older people could be taking more medication,” says Mondy.

Some of the more common drugs on the Paxlovid interaction list include blood thinners such as warfarin (Jantoven), antidepressants such as bupropion (Wellbutrin), cholesterol-lowering drugs such as atorvastatin (Lipitor), some calcium channel blockers that they are used to treat high blood pressure and some antiarrhythmics that treat abnormal heart rhythms.

“Also, if you have any kind of compromised kidney function, there needs to be a dose adjustment,” adds Mondy.

With so many factors to consider—from underlying medical conditions to potential drug interactions—both Mondy and Rupp say it’s ideal to discuss Paxlovid with a doctor familiar with your medical history. If you don’t have an established doctor or end up receiving Paxlovid at a test and treatment center—a pharmacy or clinic that tests for COVID-19 and, in the event of a positive result, prescribes Paxlovid at that time to patients who are drug-safe (find a hub here)—be sure to update your prescriber on all medications you take, including over-the-counter medications and supplements, and any chronic conditions you’re taking. you have, including a history of impaired kidney function.

Even if you end up at your regular pharmacy to get tested for treatment, don’t assume the pharmacist has an up-to-date list of your medications, says Mondy. Your primary care doctor may also be unaware of the medications prescribed by a specialist, so he or she reviews his or her list as well.