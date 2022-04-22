«Antivirals at risk». And in May there is a fear of a boom in infections

It’s a test boom Omicron to do at home, but also of the crafty gods tampons do-it-yourself. In fact, there are those who go to the doctor days after having tested positive. A risk to the health of others, but also to one’s own: since more serious symptoms can appear later than the positivity. But, for prescribing antivirals, doctors have a very specific limit. Therefore, you may not have the most effective medicines in time to treat yourself. Furthermore, the phenomenon could have more extensive repercussions from May 1st: when most of the restrictions will fall and therefore lead to a surge in infections.

Do-it-yourself tampons crafty, because test sales have increased

Do-it-yourself tampons are a real boom. «They are selling more and more – explains Alfredo Procaccini, vice president of Federfarma -. Sales have been a crescendo ». Because? “As people have become familiar with the instrument – continues Procaccini – they have bought more and more”. It should also be remembered that DIY swabs are also used for back to school. If there are fewer than 4 positives, then a student experiencing symptoms has the option of returning to class with a “self-administered” (ie home) negative swab.

How to make a tampon well yourself?

One of the problems with DIY tampons is how to proceed. In the box you will find all the instructions, but the risk of making mistakes is high. “There is no training on how to do it,” continues Procaccini. Advise? “A tear should almost come out.” In any case, it is better to get help than to do it yourself. “In families – indicates the vice president of Federfarma – it is advisable to have someone else do it”. As for the result, he has no doubts. «They are reliable, but the difference is made by the operator, who makes the swab».

What do-it-yourself tampons?

There are several do-it-yourself tampons. They can be found in pharmacies, online and supermarkets. But only a few have greater security. “Those in the pharmacy are guaranteed by the Ministry of Health – explains Procaccini -, the others are not”. Therefore it is good to be careful which product to buy.

The risks of those who do not communicate that they are positive

Those who do not tell their doctor that they are positive after a do-it-yourself tampon run into various risks. “If the do-it-yourself swab is a means of knowing if you are positive and then contacting your doctor, that’s fine (with all the limitations of testing yourself). If, on the other hand, it is a shortcut, no ». One of the problems is first of all that you risk being in isolation more days than you are positive. “There are those who tell me that they did the do-it-yourself tampon three days ago and it was positive – explains the secretary of the FIMMG Rome Pierluigi Bartoletti -, but if I then prescribe the molecular from today it will be positive from that day. And so you have to stay at home for seven days ». But there is another problem. “Since we can now prescribe antivirals – indicates the general practitioner -, and the time is 5 days from the onset of symptoms, it is clear that, if a cough, fever or other occurs after that time from the DIY positive swab, I’m out of time ».