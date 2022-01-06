Antlers – Insatiable Spirit Review: Horror Comes to Disney +

Disney + is increasingly diversifying its offer and, in addition to the more usual brands and genres for its strings, it will increasingly offer a variety of themes, such as special Japanese anime and, in the Star catalog, thrillers and horror in quantity, such as the one examined here Antlers – Insatiable spirit.

His previous rehearsal behind the camera had been Hostiles: Hostile (2017), a western that told the relationship, the repressed, between the white man – embodied in the character of Christian Bale – and the Native Americans. Director Scott Cooper claimed to be very interested in the folklore related to that now sparse part of the population that originally inhabited the modern United States and this passion has also spilled over in his latest project, here the subject of review, namely horror Antlers – Insatiable spirit.

The film, which also sees Cooper as co-author of the screenplay, sees at the center of the story the figure of the wendigo, one legendary demonic creature belonging to the mythology of the Algonquian Native Americans. Precisely this frightening being is the one who threatens the safety of the heterogeneous handful of protagonists, immersed in the gloomy and depressing atmosphere of a small town in Oregon.

Antlers – Insatiable Spirit: Beyond the Fog

In fact, the foggy backgrounds of the imaginary Cispus Falls accompany the salient phases of a story with increasingly disturbing outlines. Julie Meadows, elementary school teacher, has recently returned to the town after years of being away and finds hospitality from her brother Paul, the local sheriff, with whom there are stormy past linked to their common past and a childhood marked by drama .

The woman has among her pupils Aiden, a problem child who is bullied by classmates. The little one tells gloomy stories and his drawings, with a horrific cut, they are hiding something much scarier. Julie understands that these are signs of obvious psychological problems, probably attributable to a difficult family situation, but nothing can prepare her for what lies ahead. And in the meantime Cispus Falls is the scene of a series of grisly crimes, with corpses found in pitiful conditions, as if devoured by someone or something …

Something missing

Antlers – Insatiable spirit is produced by Guillermo del Toro and his “hand” to the genesis can be seen in the attempted management of atmospheres, with genre cues that try to go hand in hand with a noteworthy inner excavation. But nothing to do with the magnificent contaminations of The labyrinth of the faun (2006) or other works by the Mexican director, since in the one hundred minutes of viewing you end up quickly losing sight of the introspective side in favor of a more “playful” and dark system that leaves little room for the psychological analysis of the characters involved, starting with the unspoken between Julie and her brother – two anyway excellent Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons.

The screenplay seems to fray after a balanced first part and when the supernatural takes over there is no more escape: from that moment on the film proceeds on a tensive escalation without too many frills, between a sometimes grotesque and disturbing violence and more or less improbable showdowns, up to the predictable “twist” in the epilogue. The same gloomy atmosphere given by the setting soon becomes a symptom of a certain monothematicity and becomes like an oppressive hood that risks further burdening the whole whole.

In any case, several noteworthy ideas remain, starting with a suspense at times actually aware and capable of giving a good number of jolts up to the characterization of the wendigo, and not only for what concerns the distressing external appearance of the creature.

The impression is that many of the issues just mentioned are not actually deepened and that what could have been more than a simple horror is limited to a simple homework. Antlers – Insatiable spirit suggests a lot but seems to pull back his hand on many occasions, with the “exploitation” of a demonic creature typical of native Indian folklore such as the wendigo which certainly offers suggestive moments in the purely genre field but does not find as many satisfactions and relief valves on that wider side, which seems to have been set aside during construction. The one hundred minutes of viewing have their moments of charm and fans of the trend will catch many points of interest, but it seems to find themselves in front of a project that is still in an embryonic state.