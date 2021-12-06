Antoine Fuqua and Netflix together again for other films

After the success of “The Guilty” the director will make other projects for the streamer

Director Antoine Fuqua , famous for directing films such as Equalizer And Training day, has signed a new creative partnership with Netflix for the making of feature films, but also documentaries.

The deal comes after the success of the film The Guilty, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, one of the most viewed films in the streaming catalog of this winter season.

“Working with Netflix on ‘The Guilty’ has been such a rewarding experience, both from an artistic and collaborative standpoint,” Fuqua told Variety. “I am more than excited to continue this relationship and expand our film list with a partner who shares our vision at Hill District Media.”

Tendo Nagenda, vice president of Netflix Film, added that Fuqua is an “impactful storyteller who believes that art can create significant change in the world. We had a great collaboration with him on ‘The Guilty’ and we don’t see the time to tell many more stories together in the future. “

Fuqua is currently finishing shooting the film Emancipation starring Will Smith; The episodes of his series will arrive on Amazon soon The Terminal List with Chris Pratt.