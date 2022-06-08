Antoine Griezmann and Cristiano Ronaldo: their children accomplices for the birthday of the Portuguese twins

On Sunday, June 5, 2022, Georgina Rodriguez, the wife of the famous Cristiano Ronaldo, organized a birthday party in honor of their twins. The children of French international Antoine Griezmann were invited to the event. And they were complicit with each other.

Cristiano Ronaldo is still a huge star in the Madrid side. It must be said that his time in the mythical club of Real Madrid was, to say the least, remarkable. 450 goals scored in 438 games played in all competitions between 2009 and 2018, but also four Champions League wins, among others. Simply mind-blowing figures. Madrid is also the city where “CR7“ has met his current partner, Georgina Rodriguez, Argentinian-Spanish model, influencer and actress.

On Sunday June 5, 2022, the footballer’s companion, who now lives on the Manchester side in England, where the striker plays, was, as often, passing through Madrid. And this for a very special occasion: the birthday party of the five years of the twins of Cristiano Ronaldo, born by a surrogate mother in 2017.

“Thank you Georgina for inviting my children once again”

On this occasion, the native of Buenos Aires in Argentina had obviously invited beautiful people, like some children of football stars playing in the Spanish capital. This is the case of those of the French international, Antoine Griezmann, who currently wears the colors of the other club in the city, Atletico de Madrid., after an unconvincing spell on the side of Barcelona. On Instagram, the young woman who recently experienced a tragedy by losing one of her twins at birth, posted a series of photos from the party, as did Erika Choperenawife of the world champion.

We see in particular a snapshot of little Mia, daughter of the Franco-Spanish couple alongside Eva, one of the stars of the day. Red hearts on the face and purple flowers on the forehead, the whole little band seemed complicit to say the least. “Yesterday we celebrated Eva and Mateo’s birthday. An afternoon full of surprises (…) Thank you Georgina for inviting my children once again“, published the 32-year-old Basque on her Instagram post. A rivalry put aside for an afternoon.