Entertainment

Antoine Griezmann: His children are having a blast on the birthday of Cristiano Ronaldo’s twins! : the slideshow

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 35 1 minute read

1 / 13

Antoine Griezmann: His children are having a blast on the birthday of Cristiano Ronaldo’s twins!

2 / 13

Cristiano Ronaldo and Antoine Griezmann during the presentation of the UEFA European Championship trophies. Cristiano Ronaldo has been voted ‘Best Player in Europe’. Monaco. © Bruno Bebert/Bestimage

3 / 13

Antoine Girezmann’s children party for the birthday of Cristiano Ronaldo’s twins.

4 / 13

Antoine with his wife Erika Choperena and his daughter Mia – Antoine Griezmann, celebrated by his city of Mâcon 5 days after his victory in the final of the 2018 World Cup in Mâcon on July 20, 2018 © Romain Doucelin / Bestimage

5 / 13

Cristiano Ronaldo’s children celebrate Eva and Mateo’s 5th birthday.

6 / 13

Antoine Griezmann (France) during the Nations League match between France and Denmark at the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, Seine, Saint-Denis, France on June 3, 2022. Denmark won 2-1. © Jean-Baptiste Autissier/Panoramic/Bestimage

7 / 13

Cristiano Ronaldo and Antoine Griezmann during the 2016 UEFA European Championship trophy presentation. Cristiano Ronaldo was voted “Europe’s Best Player” for the 2015-2016 season. Monaco, August 25, 2016. © Bruno Bebert/Bestimage

8 / 13

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo with family on Instagram

9 / 13

Antoine Griezmann – Training of the France A team at the National Football Center, in Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines, on May 29, 2022.

10 / 13

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo with family on Instagram

11 / 13

Antoine Griezmann – Training of the France A team at the National Football Center, in Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines, on May 29, 2022.

12 / 13

Georgina Rodriguez posing with Cristiano Ronaldo and her eldest son Cristiano Jr. January 17, 2022.

13 / 13

Antoine Griezmann (France) during the Nations League match between France and Denmark at the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, Seine, Saint-Denis, France on June 3, 2022. Denmark won 2-1. © Jean-Baptiste Autissier/Panoramic/Bestimage

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 35 1 minute read

Related Articles

Zendaya poses in a stunning dress from 1998

5 mins ago

The radical transformation of Ryan Gosling as the Ken of ‘Barbie’: platinum blonde and a more than demanding physical preparation – CINEMABLEND

16 mins ago

Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson, Justin Bieber and other celebrities who suffered bullying and maybe you did not know

27 mins ago

Messi already back at Barcelona

28 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button