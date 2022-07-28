Antoine Griezmann key to Cristiano Ronaldo’s future, France’s elimination hits Europe

What’s next after this ad

Ronaldo and Griezmann at the same table

In England, the Manchester Evening News explains that United are in control of the Cristiano Ronaldo case. Because even if CR7 wants to leave, he must find a base and it seems very complicated for the moment … Unless Atlético finds a solution. In Spain, brand affirm that ” Griezmann is key for Cristiano “. The only way for Ronaldo to come is if the Frenchman leaves. Even if the latter is not at all ready to leave the Colchoneros and his coach Diego Simeone wants to keep him. The CR7 operation therefore promises to be just as complicated.

The end of the blue dream!

The defeat of the French team against Germany (2-1) caused a stir in France! This is on the cover of L’Équipe, which sums up the rout with a ” dream gone “. Same story on the cover of Alsace which titles: ” Les Bleues miss the last step “. But the match is also reacting outside our borders, as in Germany. Inevitably, across the Rhine, the atmosphere is festive. Witness the front page of Kicker which evokes a jump in a dream final “. Because the Germans will face England for the title, the organizing country of the Euro. And precisely, the meeting won against France made the headlines, there too. Popp, the heroine of the match, is also honored by The Guardian which explains that Germany is already preparing the ” showdown for Wembley “.

Benzema, evening illuminator

In Spain, KB9 continue to dream! Real Madrid faced the club América in preparation and the two teams left in a draw (2-2). But as reported ace this Thursday, the meeting was above all marked by a new class coup from Karim Benzema. He equalized at 1-1, with a very nice curling shot and “ he came back as he left says the daily. The holidays didn’t change anything. He has “ illuminated ” the meeting, and showed 45 minutes of “ absolute fantasy “, for the Iberian daily. Note that the Merengues will play a last friendly match on July 31 against Juve, before returning to Eintracht Frankfurt for the European Super Cup on August 10.