Anton Corbijn on display in Berlin

On display over 30 large works, a cross-section of the famous corpus of the photographer.

Anton Corbijn was born in Strijen in Holland in 1955. He approaches photography thanks to his passion for rock. In 1979 he moved to London during his full post-punk ferment and within a few years he portrayed the most important and charismatic characters of rock and new-wave, expanding the gallery of his subjects to the protagonists of cinema, literature and, later, also of fashion and sport: Johnny Cash, David Bowie, Iggy Pop, Frank Sinatra And Miles Davisas well as Salman Rushdie, Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Michael Schumacher And Naomi Campbell.

Anton Corbijn 1/3 Michael Schumacher, Estoril 1995 Anton Corbijn 2/3 Marianne Faithfull, Los Angeles 1990 Anton Corbijn

In the mid-1980s, Corbijn began directing music videos in parallel with his photographic activity. Joni Mitchell, Nick Cave, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nirvana, Depeche Mode And U2 are some of the artists with whom he collaborated.

His subjects are represented in common attitudes, Corbijn prefers the person to the public image, tries to capture the most intimate personality beyond the superficial staging. His portraits are presented with marked grain, characterized by an extreme compositional simplicity and an essential, lean, dry style, devoid of unnecessary superstructures and details. Photographs with blurred portions of the image, lack of sharpness and for this very reason extremely vivid and elegant. The author’s attention is focused on the gestures of the body and on the expressions of the face, definitely outside the official canons of portraying the personalities of the show. Most of the photographs of him are so impressed in our memory that they can be defined, rightly, icons.