Anton Shibalov wins, Kamaz-Masters dominate – OA Sport

Dunes again dunes in the seventh stage of the Dakar 2022. The most famous rally raid in the world looks to the second week of racing and in the 402 km of special today many traps scattered along the route. Dangers and continuous ups and downs in which even the truck, heavy vehicles par excellence, they had to disengage almost like a surfer on his board riding the waves.

Where were we? The truck ranking saw the Kamaz-Master clan taking the lion’s share. Dmitry Sotnikov ahead of everyone with a 10’29 “margin up Eduard Nikolaev and 38’17 on Anton Shibalov. In a decisive ascent then Andrey Karginov (Kamaz-Master), winner of special stages five and six, albeit delayed in the general classification by 1h 38 ’03 “.

Shibalov’s seal arrived today, twice second in the last two editions of the Dakar, which, after a start under management, made the difference from the 221st km. From that moment the Russian occupied the first position and never gave up.

Dakar, seventh car stage: Loeb wins ahead of Al-Attiyah who remains the leader of the general

Behind him we find Nikolaev spaced by 1’37 and the Dutch Martin Van den Brink who with his Mammoet Rallysport Team De Rooy Iveco managed to fit into the Kamaz series. To complete the top-5, in fact, we find Karginov at 6’39 “and Sotnikov at 6’52”.

With these results Sotnikov retains the top of the general classification with 5’14 “on Nikolaev, while Shibalov shortens the distance in his third place, considering the delay of 31’25”.

Photo: Florent Gooden / LPS