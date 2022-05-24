Entertainment

Antonela Roccuzzo and Lionel Messi could live in this luxurious apartment in Miami

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 35 1 minute read

Sergio Ramos arrived at PSG a year ago, after ending his contract with Real Madrid, and moving his whole family with him, who became his main support during this transition stage.

For this reason, the Spanish player did not hesitate to invite his whole family to the PSG stadium to celebrate his first victory with the team, a title that not only meant great joy for him, but also because it was its first prize in France.

At the stadium, Sergio Ramos took the opportunity to take some photos with his children next to the cup, in addition to thanking his partner, Pilar Rubio, for having been his main source of support in recent months.

“Congratulations, my dear, for this title, for overcoming adversity with courage and hard work, without losing your smile and always with us. We love you”, commented Pilar Rubio on her Instagram account.

Sergio Ramos’ first year at PSG

At the beginning of this year, the footballer was unable to join training due to an injury which kept him away from the pitch for several weeks. At that time, the player regretted not being of great help to the club.

Because of this, he focused on his recovery to get to games as quickly as possible, in which case he faced all the criticism PSG received for their consistent defeats.

After this stage, Ramos explained that he was very happy to have agreed to come to the team and said that he was going to enjoy all the seasons he signed with PSG, until 2023, date when he will be 37 years old.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 35 1 minute read

Related Articles

Vida Isabelle celebrates her first birthday

3 mins ago

Once again, Léa Seydoux commands the Cannes Film Festival

4 mins ago

According to Azealia Banks, Megan Thee Stallion didn’t get shot

4 mins ago

Until the money separates us and other telenovelas that failed and were removed from prime time on Telemundo and Univision | soap operas | FAME

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button