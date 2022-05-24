Antonela Roccuzzo and Lionel Messi could live in this luxurious apartment in Miami

Sergio Ramos arrived at PSG a year ago, after ending his contract with Real Madrid, and moving his whole family with him, who became his main support during this transition stage.

For this reason, the Spanish player did not hesitate to invite his whole family to the PSG stadium to celebrate his first victory with the team, a title that not only meant great joy for him, but also because it was its first prize in France.

At the stadium, Sergio Ramos took the opportunity to take some photos with his children next to the cup, in addition to thanking his partner, Pilar Rubio, for having been his main source of support in recent months.

“Congratulations, my dear, for this title, for overcoming adversity with courage and hard work, without losing your smile and always with us. We love you”, commented Pilar Rubio on her Instagram account.

Sergio Ramos’ first year at PSG

At the beginning of this year, the footballer was unable to join training due to an injury which kept him away from the pitch for several weeks. At that time, the player regretted not being of great help to the club.

Because of this, he focused on his recovery to get to games as quickly as possible, in which case he faced all the criticism PSG received for their consistent defeats.

After this stage, Ramos explained that he was very happy to have agreed to come to the team and said that he was going to enjoy all the seasons he signed with PSG, until 2023, date when he will be 37 years old.