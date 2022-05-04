Antonela Roccuzzo puts on an expensive diver to go to the beach

The PSG player’s wife is shown on social networks with an expensive look that she used to go to the beach. Not even Lio Messi expected it!

For:

Writing Passion Soccer May 03, 2022 07:52 a.m.

Antonela Roccuzzo does her thing on social networks and brought out all her beauty with an extreme pose with which she heated up several. The photo that Lio Messi’s wife shared in an Instagram post captivated her more than 19 million followers on the aforementioned network and garnered thousands of reactions and comments in a few seconds.

It is that the woman from Rosario, Argentina, like the PSG player, has known how to raise the imagination of everyone who saw her posing, and what a wave of heat she unleashed!

Photo: Instagram @antonelaroccuzzo



Antonela Roccuzzo, like Lionel Messi, is otherwise reserved about everything related to her private life, but that does not prevent her from surprising by showing her personal physical and economic evolution throughout all this time accompanying the PSG player and revealing intimate details about the family he built with the footballer.

At this point in the match, Antonela Roccuzzo knows very well what to show and what not to captivate her followers. The mother of Mateo, Thiago and Ciro sports a slender figure as a result of her arduous training routines and she knows that when she brings out her curves she awakens countless sensations in her followers and in Lio Messi. The same thing happens when she brings out an expensive item of clothing from her closet.

In full vacation with his family, Roccuzzo took an eccentric “Balenciaga” diver valued at hundreds of dollars to go to the beach with all the members of the Messi clan.