Antonella Clerici and the Flachi diet: how she lost weight

C.he Antonella Clerici, 58 years old, she lost weight “thanks to a miracle diet” is not true at all. By now we should have learned that there are no magical diets that make you lose pounds and cellulite in a few days or with just supplements. The beloved presenter of Raiuno, face and historical soul of The cook’s test (che is now called It is always noon) on the air every day, is actually in good physical shape.

But not by a miracle. She has lost a few pounds and is keeping fit thanks to his determination to follow the advice of a new eating style that also includes a good dose of physical activity, indicated by the doctor Evelina Flachi, historical television face, Nutritionist and Specialist in Food Science, who has been at his side on stage for years and as a personal consultant. We talked about it with Doctor Flachi. Here are her tips, particularly useful for women over 50.

Antonella Clerici and fake news on supplements

The presenter has always dissociated herself from false news, but above all from those concerning her diets and weight loss. Because they give other women false hope and push them to try to lose weight incorrectly for their health. Here is what he writes Antonella Clerici on Instagram, showing the page of an article that attributes the use of special supplements that would be the “secret”. «This is a FAKE NEWS. I have never given interviews nor do I know or advertise slimming products. Pay attention to what you read on the web », he writes on his instagram page.

The treadmill 3 times a week

“Every day I see her nibble on the broadcast, tempted by the delicacies that the chefs prepare”, explains the nutritionist Flachi. “Her luck is that she is a very active woman and until after pregnancy, like all women, had difficulty keeping weight gain at bay.

Now that she is over 50, however, to limit weight gain not only for aesthetic reasons but above all for health, Antonella exercises with the Tapis Roulant constantly and strives to make her beautiful intense walking at least 45 ‘3 times a week. This allows her, being a bit greedy, to have a good balance and to stay healthy », explains Dr. Flachi.

The days of recovery after greedy foods

The important thing, we have written this many times, is to find your own eating style that respects both the desire to eat good things and health. And the tendency to gain weight, which many women over 50 have as a result of hormonal change in menopause. «Antonella has learned by now to self-regulate to stay in balance between food and weight. For example, when you want to indulge in some goodies, recover the next day by making smaller choices in calories and quantity. These are his “recovery days,” explains Flachi.

The 5-day diet: the book and the method for a new lifestyle

«Antonella Clerici knows how to keep the concepts I illustrated in my book The 5 diet. Finds the line in 5 weeks. In the slimming phase it is necessary to have at least 5 days of controlled feeding in a personalized way according to the starting situation and then generally 2 free meals for the weekend follow.

There maintenance phase provides 5 days of less restrictive feeding and 2 controlled days. With reduction of carbohydrates and saturated fats, alcohol.

The 5 relies on 5 weeks to regain the line: the first week is purifying. We start with one detoxification evaluating blood tests and personal situation. The second week is that metabolic, based on the activation of the metabolism. The third week follows a milky ovo vegetarian regime. The fourth week is that “total body “ for a more generalized weight loss and finally maintenance. It is a path that can be resumed in cycles, but usually it becomes automatic to follow it as your own eating style that makes you feel much better and full of energy, regardless of the loss of fat mass “, explains the expert.

Losing weight is more difficult in menopause: here are some small strategies

In menopause, people tend to accumulate a few pounds due to the drop in estrogen hormones, and it is particularly difficult to lose weight. A lot of effort must be made, not only for the aesthetic aspect but above all thinking about maintaining health as long as possible. In fact, the extra kilos weigh down not only the forms, but the cardiovascular functioning.

«You have to know how to be regular with food and not drink alcohol, but drink plenty of water. Antonella Clerici for example she does not drink alcohol but has gotten used to drinking a lot of water during the day.

Receive news and updates

on the latest

beauty trends

directly in your mail

He does not like herbal teas very much, which instead can be used by those who do not like water. The herbal teas prepared with dandelion and birch plants can help cleanse the body. While to digest you can use those of fennel and ginger, which can also be used to close the meal and stop even if you would like a sweet. board of start the meal with a glass of water and raw or cooked vegetables to taste to foster a sense of satiety », concludes to Doctor Flachi.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED