Antonella Clerici comments on the case of body-shaming to Emma

Antonella Clerici fights live on television in defense of Emma from the not very nice comments that have been addressed to her about her body.

After the end of the Sanremo Festival the artist Emma Marrone was the victim of body shaming by the journalist Davide Maggio, which during a live on Instagram he felt free to comment on the socks worn by the singer during his performance at the Festival, not appropriate In his opinion to Emma’s “imposing legs”.

The artistin response, he opened a debate on his Instagram channel aimed at delivering strong messages a body positivity themeespecially for all the young girls who follow her.

TO take Emma’s defense have been several women of the show, including Antonella Clerici that at “It’s always noon” he said his about the revolting words of the journalist and how every girl has to accept herself for who she is by not caring about the comments of others.

Clerici’s intervention in defense of Emma

After the words addressed to Emma Marrone by Davide Maggio and after the singer promptly responded to the criticisms on her social channels accusing the reporter of body shaming, there were several well-known faces of Italian television to take the field in defense of the artist fresh from the last edition of Sanremo.

Antonella Clericia woman with strong values, who she never shied away from having her say on all the issues that were really close to her heart, she decides to open the episode of “It’s always noon” on February 10, commenting on what happened.

“I was very impressed with this story of Emma and body shaming. She was told, during the Sanremo Festival, that if you have an important leg you must avoid wearing fishnet stockings. But are we crazy? “, thus begins the short monologue by the stunned presenter for the situation in which Marrone found herself.

The accusations against Emma Marrone and her response

“If you have an important leg, avoid wearing a fishnet stocking”this the cinappropriate comment by Davide Maggio (reporter) directed to Emma Brownwho during the Sanremo Festival showed off a total black outfit enriched by particular fishnet stockings with a cubic weave decoration.

Emma has always fought to give voice to all those injustices present on the net and in our society and this time too has exploited the not very nice comment of the journalist addressed to her to re-address the theme of body positivity on her Instagram channel, accusing Maggio of bodyshaming with a politically correct language (which angers the singer even more).

“Avoid listening to and reading comments like this: your body is perfect as it is, you have to love and respect it and above all you have to dress as you please, whether you have important legs or not. Indeed, with fishnet stockings matched with a beautiful miniskirt and show her these important legs. “, so Emma makes her debut in a video. The will is to reach the younger girls who, still helpless if they received the comments addressed to her, would remain particularly wounded and conditioned.

The beautiful words of Antonella Clerici

The TV presenter Antonella Clerici is saturated with the comments that are addressed to womenespecially from the media and journalists, competent people who they should never send such misleading messages: “Actually, just because you have a nice leg you have to put on fishnet stockings. It is exactly the opposite. Except that she was very elegant. But this is a starting point, which is a bad message for girls”Clerici rightly says.

“Already the girls always feel very inadequate and instead it is not true. Girls, remember that it is the uniqueness that makes the difference. It is not the fact of conforming to what everyone does. You have to be different. I always say that”, highlights Antonella during the monologue to “It’s always noon”, noting how nowadays no further comments on the body are needed to bring down the precarious certainties of young women.

Clerici also remembers how its success has been built thanks to its imperfections and that, unfortunately, in life you can’t please everyone so it is better to learn to not care.

The hope is that the touching message of the national Antonella reaches all the young girls that still, today, listening to the comments addressed to Emma they may wonder if their physique is the “right” one.

The truth is that there is no “right” and “wrong” especially when it comes to a body that simply has to please ourselves!