Antonella Clerici, the disease that hit her: “very high fever” | That’s what he’s got – the Democrat

The incredible Antonella Clerici released a confession about her life. A detail on the disease that suddenly struck her

The terrible news today has overwhelmed the Rai house just like a real hurricane and media storm. The protagonist of the story is her, Antonella Clericia woman who is making all her fans worry about her health.

Yesterday, Tuesday 10 May, as per the schedule, the new appointment from It is always noon. This is the format that, currently, sees Antonella Clerici engaged in the conduction and that during the last episode has undergone some changes that everyone has noticed. What happened? Viewers are faced with an episode composed of several clips from past episodes.

This was something he immediately has destabilized followers of this program. In fact, the episode even continued with a part dedicated to “better than”. But what pushed the Rai top management to make this decision?

Moments of pure terror for Antonella Clerici

It was this one unusual bet, which certainly did not go unnoticed by all those who follow the program conducted by Antonella Clerici every day. In fact, viewers have noticed that, immediately after the initials, Antonella she was wearing a dress which then changed several times during the episode. An alarm bell that, for sure, made it clear that this was nothing more than the union of several episodes.

In any case, he wanted to clarify the situation just her, Clerici shared with all her followers what was happening to her. And so, as we read about piudonnais the same conductor as It is always noon to share the terrible news. It seems that his health conditions are not 100%, although fortunately it is not a very serious condition.

“I’m not on the air because I had a very high fever last night. I had some kind of intoxication. I hope to be absolutely with you tomorrow “. Fans wasted no time and immediately sent a message of consolation and of speedy recovery to Antonella Clerici. With the hope that she will soon make her return to the small screen.

His colleagues have also thought of cheer her up with some thoughts. Among these we find many well-known faces including Mietta, Elena Sofia Ricci, Valeria Graci And Giorgia. Fortunately, unlike what is currently happening to Michelle Hunziker and Lorella Boccia, her health problem is not linked to Covid.

All that remains is to wait and hope for the best. An Antonella Clerici who heal and that’s it ready for appointments of this week.