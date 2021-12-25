Antonella Clerici with “The voice senior” wins again the listening challenge

Jingle Bells, jingle bells Christmas is here … Now it’s just around the corner of midnight and one of the most anticipated parties of the year. Between lunches and dinners – woe to exaggerate, it would not make sense – run here and run there to greet this or that relative, or maybe buy the last little thought, time runs away in a flash. But in the meantime dear telly, as the British call it, television for us Italians, continues uninterruptedly to broadcast programs and broadcasts.

So also yesterday, Thursday 23 December, he experienced his battle of ratings on Canale5 and Rai1. But it was a different evening than usual. The public network has in fact decided to anticipate “The Voice Senior” conducted by Antonella Clerici. This is because tonight, Christmas Eve, on Rai1 there will be the animated film “Ailo – An adventure in the ice”. And on Canale5, on the other hand, last night Gerry Scotti was the protagonist with his “Caduta Libera – Campionissimi”.

So let’s go and see who is the winner of the battle of the auditel or of the TV ratings. Antonella Clerici’s program “The Voice Senior” is going great. The results in terms of viewers are really excellent. Suffice it to say that not even Alfonso Signorini’s Big Brother Vip manages to ‘keep up with him’. And even last night, the national Antonellona did not betray expectations. Despite the competition from another character much loved by the public like Gerry Scotti.

“The Voice Senior” conducted on Rai1 by Antonella Clerici, broadcast from about 21:41 to 00:09, won 3 million and 736 thousand spectators with a share of 19.8%. In short, there was no story with Gerry Scotti’s “Caduta Libera – Campionissimi” on Canale5 which in fact had a 12.1% share, that is 2 million and 84 thousand viewers. And on the other networks, what was on the air and how what were the results in terms of listening?

It is soon said. On Rai 2 “A timeless Christmas” held in front of the TV 1 million and 319 thousand spectators (ie 6% share). On Rai 3, on the other hand, “Secret cities” managed to win over 1 million and 204 thousand spectators (5.7% share). The film with Nicolas Cage “The Family Man” which aired on Rete4 attracted 826 thousand viewers (4.2%) in front of the television. Finally Italia1 with “Now you see me 2” won over 1 million and 180 thousand spectators (5.8%).



