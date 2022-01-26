Antonella Elia shoots on GF VIP 6 and her commentators

This edition of Big Brother Vip is receiving a great result in terms of ratings, but also a lot of criticism. The latest comes from a former gieffina as well as a columnist for the GF: Antonella Elia.

The soubrette gave an interview to colleagues from Super TV Guide in which she indulged in several comments on opinion leaders and competitors. Let’s find out what she said.

Antonella Elia and the commentators of GF VIP 6

Antonella follows the episodes with great diligence. Just look at her social networks to see her intent in front of the TV while she follows the events of the “Vipponi” inmates inside the house. So when the reporter asks her about her colleagues, she replies in great detail. Bowl Sonia Bruganelli and promotes with reserve Adriana Volpe.

On the wife of Paolo Bonolis he declared:

“As for Sonia, I have to say that he doesn’t say a right one. I don’t agree with anything Sonia says. I think you say certain things without being convinced. By now she has taken a position and follows her but if she reflected on it she would understand that things are not as she tells her “.

Instead for Adriana Volpe the judgment is a little more positive:

“Adriana, on the other hand, said some things I share about Alex Belli. I’m only sorry that you said something appropriate only to apologize ”.

And he concludes with a double rejection:

“Nobody is focused really about what he’s doing as a columnist ”.

Antonella Elia’s judgment on Big Brother’s competitors

As for the competitors, the former commentator makes no secret of disliking the Belliful triangle:

“In my opinion it’s all a colossal farce. There is nothing true and it is indecent. It seems to me a game to those who show themselves more in a negative way in my opinion ”.

As regards the “Katia Ricciarelli case” and the requests for her expulsion following the sentences against Lulù Selassié, Antonella Elia is peremptory:

“Katia is always angry with someone. She’s a very big woman and she sure has her paturnie. She doesn’t show that she loves young women like Lulu and she seems to be competing with them. I really like Lulu because it has its own naivety. Katia is not one of my favorite characters. I am in favor of the people who ask for her disqualification ”.

And about Manila Nazzaro? Antonella Elia shared with her her experience at Temptation Island, she knows her directly, yet she says:

“There is something in his friendships that does not convince me”

We will certainly see Antonella Elia again on social media to share her opinions on the GF and who knows whether Adriana Volpe and Sonia Bruganelli decide to answer her.

