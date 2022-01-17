Antonella Mosetti and the success on the ‘hot’ social network OnlyFans: ‘I’ll explain how it works’

Antonella Mosetti talks about hers success on Onlyfans. The 46-year-old showgirl, guest of Giuseppe Brindisi a White Zone, broadcast on Wednesday evening on Rete 4, she explains why she joined the social network ‘hot’ and how does it work. The blackberry, when the tenant asks her how much you earn per month, does not unbutton: “This I will never say.”

Antonella says: “A few years ago I discovered the existence of this Onlyfans that hadn’t caught on in Italy yet, but was going strong in America, it was used a lot for porn. My social media manager, whom I publicly thank for opening me another vision of what my image on social media can be, said to me: ‘Antonella why do you always have to be the one who is used to enrich others? Since you have social networks like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, people take your photos, you don’t even know it, and they sell them, they make money. Why don’t you do it yourself? ‘. I am helped in this by Antonio Ricevuto and others: we are a team! ”.

“I don’t do porn – continues Mosetti – not because I’m ashamed, but because I really don’t like it, otherwise I would have done it at 20. Who ‘steals’ photos on social media and then sells them? People who then give them and you find yourself on international porn sites and you don’t know it. I have made various complaints in the course of my career, even if then … Up Onlyfans I publish slightly different photos, a little more thrusting, with the butt in full view and breasts on display, but I’ve always done so on television as well “.

The former star of It is not Rai explains: “When I danced to Ciao Darwin with Paolo Bonolis on Canale 5 for two seasons I was completely naked, so the TV sometimes asked you, why you couldn’t choose the program to do, even that. At this point why do I always have to earn little or not very consistently for the great precariousness? Arrived at my age, with all the duties I have, you know there is, so much the sea I go there anyway … Taking a picture in a guepiere seemed to me an adequate thing to what we are experiencing “.

Antonella Mosetti adds: “It’s a business about myself, but not about my butt or my legs, which still hold up a year, maybe two, is about the image. It’s not like I was a politician, a lawyer or an entrepreneur on TV. I’ve always been a showgirl. Everyone made the calendars, from Ferilli to Marcuzzi. Chiara Ferragni the other week appeared all naked on Instagram, in her underwear, but you could see a lot… “.

“Taxes are paid, even on Onlyfans“, clarifies immediately after. But when Brindisi asks her how much she earns, referring to Malena, the star of hard films, who in a service of the program reveals that she put up to 100 thousand dollars a month in her pocket during the lockdown, and to a personal trainer, a guest in the studio, who earns $ 8,000 a month, he doesn’t answer: “I’ll never tell. Let’s just say a lot less, because I only dedicate myself to it one day a week, when I have time ”.

Written by: Annamaria Capozzi on 11/4/2021.