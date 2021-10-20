Antonella Mosetti, ‘breasts can be seen everywhere’: hot turn. What does he do

You had heard of the ‘hot’ turning point by Antonella Mosetti? The showgirl, columnist and TV presenter has in fact joined the VIPs who have decided to open a profile on OnlyF.ans. But how come the ex-girlfriend of It is not Rai did you make such a choice? What pushed you to such a controversial social network?

It was she who told it directly, to the microphones of Alfonso Signorini’s weekly Who, she let herself go to one confession about his new social activity.

“C.on OnlyFans there He ate ,when the bank transfer arrives I’m so happy – began in the interview granted to the magazine – I am finally a resolved woman. I am not nostalgic and I have come to the realization that popularity, money and work are not enough to feel good“.

At 46, therefore, Antonella Mosetti seems to be extremely satisfied with herself, also due to the intense activity of influencer that sees her as a protagonist, a role that she has managed to build beyond television celebrity: “The future doesn’t scare me. If they no longer have to call me on TV, I could easily do other things. I lived in London for three years, in Beijing for six months. I have a thousand contacts. I work on Instagram, Tik Tok, OnlyFans“.

But when asked what there is to see on her account OnlyFans, Mosetti is quite explicit and specifies that “there is nothing, at least on my profile, pornographic. The breasts are seen everywhere. Feet and side B, too. What changes? It’s a paid social, less sweetened. I hate hypocrisy. Do you know how many women there are without putting their name and face?“.

OnlyFans, in fact, it is a site that offers a adult entertainment service, by subscription. Content creators can earn money from users who subscribe to their content, the fans, in fact. These thus go on to create gods direct loans, paid on a monthly basis.