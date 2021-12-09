Antonella Mosetti during the joke of the hyenas confesses: ‘I’m slut, when I’m with a man …’

Antonella Mosetti during the joke of Hyenas confesses, without any fear: “I am slut, if I like a man … eh! “. The showgirl falls victim to Nicolò De Devitiis who, with the complicity of his friend Antonello Lauretti, a Roman PR for years close to the 44-year-old, is an actor who pretends to be a manager introduced into the magical world of social media ‘hot’ Onlyfans, makes her believe she has a great opportunity: earning huge amounts, focusing on the Chinese market. Antonella, happy, accepts and during the conversation she lets herself go to sinful confessions.

Antonello summons Mosetti to his home. “You will earn 30 thousand dollars a week”, begins. Soon after comes the ‘fake’ manager of Onlyfans which would guarantee its most exclusive clients dream earnings. “You are single?”the man asks. “Yes, for three years. Beak all pussies that look great, 30, 35, actually 20, 22. And I say: ‘But what am I doing with you? Shall I give you milk? ‘”.

The manager asks her what kind of inquiries she gets on Onlyfans. “I can take a picture where you can see a little bit of her breasts, panties, fishnet stockings. The nipple? In private. The photos that ask me so much are of the feet. Those with the writing on the breasts still no “, explains the brunette. The man then specifies that he will have to write in Chinese on the breast. “I’m doing!”, Antonella replies, without problems.

“I made the calendars – continues the showgirl – ‘I’m useless bigotry! ”. When the manager asks her about tattoos, which Asians are crazy about, she shows him the one on her foot. Then reveal the others: “On the potato, moon send it to the buttock, in the middle of the breast I have the words ‘Resilience’. I love ‘, I studied them! ”.

“Let’s say I’m a user and I want to give you 10 thousand dollars, can you show me a ziz * a in private, with your face though?”, the manager tells him. “Yes, of course!”she replies. “Where do you want to go?”, he asks again. “I do the transvaginal by myself! Joke…”, he replies. “And if I tell you: Antonella, open your legs and write between the two butterflies … I’ll give you 20 thousand dollars, can you do it?” the man asks. “I’m so afraid, in the sense that I am slut, I don’t give a shit, but I’m afraid someone will take a screenshot of a video for me. Do you know how many people said to me: ‘I’ll give you 30,000 immediately, send me a private video that you are naked on the bed and you can be seen all on video’? But can I take a risk in Italy? “, explains the former star of It is not Rai.

“Anyway, I’m all pigs – continues Mosetti – Facebook, Instagram… I go to the restaurant, I get the message: ‘If you come to the bathroom I’ll give you 1000 euros’. I mean, do you understand where they come from? I love ‘, nobody takes me seriously. Men if they all want to fuck ‘in all ways. That I communicate “. Lauretti clarifies that Antonella is slut only with one he likes. “If I like it, I’ll do it… eh! I dress up. That is, if someone tells me pour the champagne all over you, please. I did everything, except the candles, the hot, boiling wax on my nipples. It hurts a little, but if you like one you do it “, he reveals.

Antonella is convinced enthusiastically and, after the chat, lets the manager enter her data. Shortly after, however, she discovers that she has been scammed: her Onlyfans profile has been hacked and 2000 euros have already been stolen from her. Embarrassed, he takes it out on Antonello and one of his hooks, Luigi, who provided him with the contact. Mosetti yells, in hysteria, swears. Then he lets himself be persuaded to go to the fake manager’s house to get the money back. While in the car the boy guilty of having given the contact to his friend Antonello says: “You give back the 2000 euros to me, or rather you give me back 3000 euros, with 2000 I clean my armpit, with a minute of Onlyfans I make 2000 euros, without even seeing ” na tit”.

When he comes to the scammer he chases him to beat him: “Piece of shit, I’ll beat you up.” Luckily in the end Hyenas they reveal it to her joke. “You are crazy, one has an age …”. “But what an age, on Onlyfans you look at the numbers!”, De Devitiis points out. “Eh I know ‘top, I do not see’ anything and I know top, sorry. Why did I open it? Nobody did it and I did, so I’m not naked on Onlyfans… “.

