Antonella Mosetti, from Onlyfans to the joke of the Hyenas: «I’m a slut». Then he finds out everything

Antonella Mosetti brakeless. It is a short step from television to social media channels for adults, at least for the former face of Non è la Rai, who fell victim to a diabolical joke of the hyenas who managed to extort spicy revelations from the showgirl about her sexual preferences. The model, who in October confessed to having opened a professional channel on Onlyfans to supplement, is convinced by her friend Antonello Lauretti of the existence of a customer who, thanks to the Chinese market, could guarantee her great earning opportunities. Antonella, over the moon for the proposal, accepts and lets herself go to sinful confessions and without fear admits: «I’m slut, if I like a man … eh!».

The meeting with the customer

Instructed by the hyena Nicolò De Devitiis, the friend summons Mosetti to his house to meet the famous customer. “Are you single?” The man asks her. “Yes, for three years. Beak all pussies that look great, 30, 35, actually 20, 22. And I say: ‘But what am I doing with you? Shall I give you milk? ‘». After a few minutes we move on to the more serious questions: “What are the hot requests you receive on Onlyfans?”. “I can take a picture where you can see a little of her breasts, panties, fishnet stockings. The nipple? In private. The photos that ask me so much are of the feet. The ones with the written on the breasts still no ». The man then specifies that he will have to write in Chinese on the breast. «I do it!», Antonella replies. And he adds: «I made the calendars. I’m useless bigotry! ». When the manager asks her about tattoos, which Asians go crazy for, she shows him the one on her foot, then specifies that she has some all over her body: “On the potato, moon send it to the buttock, in the middle of the breast there is I have the word ‘Resilience’. I love ‘, I studied them! ».

The proposal

Between one revelation and the next, the meeting with the client is simulated. «Let’s say I’m a user and I want to give you 10 thousand dollars, can you show me a ziz * a in private, with your face though?», The manager tells him. “Yes, of course!” She replies. “Where do you want to go?” He asks her again, with increasingly excessive proposals and to which she replies: “I’m so afraid, in the sense that I’m a slut, I don’t give a shit, but I’m afraid that someone takes me a screenshot of a video. Do you know how many people said to me: ‘I’ll give you 30 thousand immediately, send me a private video of you being naked on the bed and you can be seen all on video?’ But can I take a risk in Italy? ». Prudence, as we know, is never too much. «Anyway, I know all pigs – continues Mosetti – Facebook, Instagram … I go to the restaurant, I get the message: ‘If you come to the bathroom I’ll give you 1000 euros’. I mean, do you understand where they come from? I love ‘, nobody takes me seriously. Men if they all want to fuck ‘in all ways. That I communicate ». Lauretti clarifies that Antonella is only slut with those she likes. «If I like it, I’ll just … eh! I dress up. That is, if someone tells me pour the champagne all over you, please. I did everything, except the candles, the hot, boiling wax on my nipples. It hurts a little, but if you like one you do it, ”he reveals.

The scam

The model’s words convince the manager she agrees with Antonella Mosetti to enter your data online. Shortly after, however, the friend reveals that her profile on Onlyfans has been hacked and 2000 euros have already been stolen. Embarrassed, he takes it out on Antonello and one of his hooks, Luigi, who provided him with the contact. Mosetti yells, in hysteria, swearing until she is persuaded to go to the house of the fake manager to recover the money. While he is in the car, the boy guilty of having given the contact to his friend Antonello says: “You give me back the 2000 euros, or rather you give me back 3000 euros, with 2000 me I clean ‘n’ armpit, with a minute of Onlyfans I make 2000 euros, without even seeing “na tit”.

Once she gets to the crook’s house, Antonella chases him to beat him: “I’ll beat you up.” Fortunately, in the end the alleged manager manages to escape from his hiding place in the bathroom and open the door to reveal the joke. «You are crazy, one has an age …». «But what an age, on Onlyfans you are doing the numbers!», Nicolò De Devitiis points out. «Eh so ‘top, I don’t see anything and I know top, sorry. Why did I open it? Nobody did it and I did, so I’m not naked on Onlyfans. I said to myself ‘Why not?’ ».