Antonella Mosetti lives thanks to the ‘hot’ social network OnlyFans: ‘I’ll eat, when the transfer arrives I’m happy’

Antonella Mosetti lives thanks to social media ‘hot’ OnlyFans. He confesses it candidly to Who. “I’ll eat there, when the bank transfer arrives I’m so happy”, emphasizes the 46-year-old showgirl.

“I am finally a resolved woman. I’m not nostalgic and I have come to the realization that popularity, money and work are not enough to feel good “, explains the ex-girlfriend of It is not Rai to the weekly. The future doesn’t worry her at all: “It doesn’t scare me. If they no longer have to call me on TV, I could easily do other things. I lived in London for three years, in Beijing for six months. I have a thousand contacts. I work on Instagram, Tik Tok, OnlyFans“.

And on the so-called social network ‘of sin’ which causes so much discussion Antonella says: “I eat there and when the bank transfer arrives I’m so happy. There is nothing, at least on my profile, pornographic. The breasts are seen everywhere. Feet and side B, too. What changes? It is a paid social network, less sweetened. I hate hypocrisy. Do you know how many women there are without putting their name and face? “.

Mosetti is frank, when she speaks, she doesn’t mince words, she feels like a free woman, even in love, including the wrong choices made. “I’m single. I am not happy, but I am no longer satisfied, also because when you decide not to be satisfied, the same thing always happens. Get more “, points out.

One of his most important exes is now al GF Vip, inevitable return to Aldo Montano, a beautiful chapter of his life: “Even if I was disappointed by your statements to the Corriere. He spoke of our past as something unimportant. Come on! We were together for 7 years and most of the time under the same roof. How can we deny what we have lived? ”.

When asked why it ended, she reveals: “I closed the door, as in all my stories. Asia and I were something too big to explain. I tried in every way to go to meet him, but in vain. If a son had arrived, it might have been different. We lost two. The first was a bolt from the blue. The second, however, a blow to the heart. We were in the Seychelles. I didn’t want to go there, but to make him happy I decided to leave. Back in Rome I was operated on urgently. There was nothing more to be done. We were very badly ”.

Montano still hears his daughter Asia Nuccetelli: “He met my daughter from 9 to 16 years old. He raised a little girl with me without being a father or a father. He’s been through every bit. Today I know how they feel and this makes me very happy. If my daughter is serious and rigid at work it is also thanks to her ”. With her, however, relations were interrupted: “I’m not a bulky ex and I prefer to take a step back so as not to hurt anyone’s sensitivity. Not all people are able to accept a partner’s past ”.

Antonella Mosetti then concludes: “I will carry Aldo forever in my heart. I love him like all the people with whom I have experienced something special. He wanted children and the idea of ​​knowing that he is a father makes me very happy ”.

Written by: The Editors on 13/10/2021.