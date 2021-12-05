Antonella Mosetti lives today thanks to OnlyFans: “When the bank transfer arrives …”

Live well thanks to social networks? You can, word of Antonella Mosetti . In an interview with the weekly magazine Chi, the ex-girlfriend of Davide Lippi and Aldo Montano admitted to earning a lot thanks to platforms such as OnlyFans and Instagram. “The future does not scare me, if they no longer call me on TV I could easily do other things. I lived for three years in London, six months in Beijing, I have a thousand contacts. I work on Instagram, TikTok, OnlyFans… With OnlyFans I eat and when the bank transfer arrives I’m so happy “, has explained the Mosetti and then add: “There is nothing, at least on my profile, pornographic. Breasts can be seen everywhere, feet and side B too. It is a less sweetened paid social network. I hate hypocrisy. You know how many women there are without putting the face?”.

What is OnlyFans and how much do you earn

OnlyFans was born in 2016 in England with the aim of connecting active online artists with their fans and followers, willing to pay a monthly subscription to access their exclusive content. OnlyFans hosts content of various kinds but has become famous for the more hardcore ones. The platform does not include censorship and for this reason it is very popular among professionals in the hard world. Among the celebrities who use OnlyFans a lot is the former Disney star Bella Thorne while in Italy the first to test the new system were the soubrette Elena Morali and the pornstar Malena. How much do you earn? The price of a subscription can be monthly or yearly and the creator himself decides the cost, in a range between $ 4.99 and $ 49.99 per month. Anyone who signs up can either subscribe to profiles or become creators: just add your payment information (for example, a bank account).