Antonella Mosetti on OnlyFans: “I’ll eat there, happy when the bank transfer arrives”

“I am finally a resolved woman. I am not nostalgic and I have come to the realization that popularity, money and work are not enough to feel good ”, says Antonella Mosetti to Chi, in an interview with Alfonso Signorini’s weekly.

From Non è la Rai to Big Brother vip, in which he participated a few years ago with his daughter Asia, his career on TV has been marked by ups and downs but now, says the showgirl, he has finally found tranquility thanks to social media.

Antonella, in fact, works on Instagram, Tik Tok and also OnlyFans, the paid platform known for hosting more explicit content: “I’ll eat it, when the transfer arrives I’m so happy”.

“There is nothing, at least on my profile, pornographic. Breasts are everywhere. Feet and B-side, too. What changes? It’s a paid social, less sweetened. I hate hypocrisy. She knows how many women. Are they there without putting your name and face? ”, he pointed out in the interview.

What about the future? “It doesn’t scare me. If they no longer have to call me on TV, I could easily do other things. I lived in London for three years, in Beijing for six months. I have a thousand contacts ”.