Antonella Mosetti star on OnlyFans / “A business on myself, appropriate to the times”

“I never look back”. This is the motto of the beautiful Antonella Mosetti that, host to White Zone in the episode of November 3, he reviews some of the images of his television debut at Non è la Rai. Straightforward, for better or for worse, Antonella immediately admits that she is 40 today and that she already has many television experiences behind her. An important baggage is that of the showgirl, managed by the manager Giuseppe Musolino, who after TV discovered the world of social media, becoming a real star over the last few years on OnlyFans.

A process that tells live: “A few years ago I discovered the existence of this OnlyFans that in Italy hadn’t caught on yet but went a lot to America, used a lot for porn. My social media manager Antonio Ricevuto, whom I thank for opening me another vision of what my image on social media can be, said to me ‘Antonella, why do you always have to be the one who is used to enrich others? Since you have social media, people take your photos and sell them and you don’t even know it. ‘”

Antonella Mosetti and the success on OnlyFans: “A business based on my image”

The decision of, therefore, starts from this awareness Antonella Mosetti to start his adventure on this new social network where you can post your hottest photos. “I don’t do porn, – However, the showgirl kept to clarify – but not because I’m ashamed of being in Italy, but precisely because I don’t like doing it. “ Antonella explains that the one started on OnlyFan “It’s a business about myself, it’s an image. I have always been a showgirl, in some television experiences, such as Hi Darwin, I was completely naked, because sometimes the TV also required this from you. At this point, why live in precariousness and without continuity? On the contrary, it seemed appropriate to the times “. On the other hand, the showgirl underlines how this phenomenon is now to be considered normality because it is also very present outside OnlyFans: “By now everyone has made a calendar, from Ferilli to Marcuzzi. Chiara Ferragni was also naked on Instagram the other day! Why are those untouchable and we are not? “Mosetti asks herself, in conclusion.

