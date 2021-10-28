Antonella Mosetti: “The hot photos on Onlyfans? Field with that money”

Antonella Mosetti has turned the page. Less television more social networks. At 46, the showgirl has no fears for her future. “ It doesn’t scare me. Today I am finally a resolved woman. I am not nostalgic and I have come to the realization that popularity, money and work are not enough to feel good “, he confessed in the latest interview with the weekly Who. And it seems that the web has given her a new life away from the small screen.

After all, we know that the new frontier of television exodus is social networks. When you host them and the programs are scarce i social network they help above all economically. This was admitted by Antonella Mosetti, who has found a new path on the web: “ If they no longer have to call me on TV, I could easily do other things. I work on Instagram, Tik Tok and OnlyFan s “.

The showgirl in the last few days has returned to the headlines for the statements made on her ex, Aldo Montano, currently engaged in Big brother vip. Mosetti did not like that the Olympic champion has belittled their relationship, which lasted almost seven years. And in the latest issue of Who she took it out on the ex. But on the pages of the magazine he also talked about his current professional situation, increasingly distant from the small screen and protagonist instead of social networks. His provocative ballets on Tik Tok have increased his popularity, but he is above all on Onlyfans, the social dedicated to hot content, which the showgirl seems to be going strong.

